Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Unison Advisors LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Sells Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, General Motors Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Unison Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, QIWI PLC, Herman Miller Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, General Motors Co, Nucor Corp, Lennar Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Unison Advisors LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $401 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unison Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unison+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Unison Advisors LLC
  1. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 1,400,518 shares, 26.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) - 751,886 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 92,994 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
  4. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 264,973 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
  5. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 195,524 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.43%. The holding were 1,400,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.12%. The holding were 751,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: QIWI PLC (QIWI)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in QIWI PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.99 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.389100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $139.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FutureFuel Corp (FF)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in FutureFuel Corp by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $8.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 39,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (KNL)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.81 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.67.

Sold Out: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $40.5 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $56.27.



