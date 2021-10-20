Unison Advisors LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Sells Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, General Motors Co

New Purchases: AVUV, AVDV, PFFD, QIWI, MLHR, EDU, SNX, VIA, MOMO,

AVUV, AVDV, PFFD, QIWI, MLHR, EDU, SNX, VIA, MOMO, Added Positions: VCSH, FNDF, VTV, FNDE, VGSH, DGS, VMBS, IQLT, VWO, CVI, QUAL, MTUM, IMTM, VNQ, VYMI, USHY, EMB, DEM, FF, SKM, EBF, DVYE, CSTE, UIHC, UVE, RGR, MAN, KRO, ETD,

VCSH, FNDF, VTV, FNDE, VGSH, DGS, VMBS, IQLT, VWO, CVI, QUAL, MTUM, IMTM, VNQ, VYMI, USHY, EMB, DEM, FF, SKM, EBF, DVYE, CSTE, UIHC, UVE, RGR, MAN, KRO, ETD, Reduced Positions: DFS, SYF, COF, GM, NUE, LEN, REGN, LNC, FITB, DHI, CNC, CVS, SWKS, LYB, PFG, EA, GD, HPQ, VZ, PPL, PFE, MU, BBY, IP, TROW, IBM, BEN, PRU, DISH, CI, MET, CMI, DISCA, CMCSA, AFL, VLO, TRV, PSX, KDP, CB, PCAR, RTX, CTSH, ALL, KR, WBA, BIIB, TSN, INTC, HRL, T, GILD, EFV,

DFS, SYF, COF, GM, NUE, LEN, REGN, LNC, FITB, DHI, CNC, CVS, SWKS, LYB, PFG, EA, GD, HPQ, VZ, PPL, PFE, MU, BBY, IP, TROW, IBM, BEN, PRU, DISH, CI, MET, CMI, DISCA, CMCSA, AFL, VLO, TRV, PSX, KDP, CB, PCAR, RTX, CTSH, ALL, KR, WBA, BIIB, TSN, INTC, HRL, T, GILD, EFV, Sold Out: KNL, CPS, YY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, QIWI PLC, Herman Miller Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, General Motors Co, Nucor Corp, Lennar Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Unison Advisors LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $401 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unison Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unison+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 1,400,518 shares, 26.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) - 751,886 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 92,994 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 264,973 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 195,524 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.43%. The holding were 1,400,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.12%. The holding were 751,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in QIWI PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.99 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.389100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $139.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in FutureFuel Corp by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $8.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 39,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.81 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.67.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $40.5 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $56.27.