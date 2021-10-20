First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Buys General Electric Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, American Electric Power Co Inc, Constellation Brands Inc

- New Purchases: GE,
- Added Positions: VCSH, TIP, BIV, PGX, DVY, MTUM, BRK.B, VZ, VNQ, VWO, BK, WFC, MOO, CSCO, BA, T, IWR, PSX, EFA, IVV, FB, EXC, V,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SSO, MSFT, TGT, HD, JNJ, MDT, LLY, BMY, AME, SLB, COP, DIS, IBM, INTC, HPQ, MMM, YUM, GOOG, XOM, DD, GOOGL, BAC, CMCSA, HPE, PPL, YUMC, XEL, AMGN, RTX, CTVA, PM, NVDA, DE, LMT, D, DOW, ITW,
- Sold Out: AEP, STZ, NUV,
For the details of FIRST NATIONAL BANK & TRUST CO OF NEWTOWN's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+%26+trust+co+of+newtown/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 473,093 shares, 21.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 701,837 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 376,709 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,516 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 193,046 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.31 and $11.91, with an estimated average price of $11.61.
