Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Airbnb Inc, Avantor Inc, Sells Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: COIN, DSEY, JXN, OLED, CG, CUBE, FSLR, KFY, IPAR, LW, LMAT, M, MSGE, COOP, NSA, NAVI, OPRX, PRTA, RVLV, SBGI, QURE, VNDA, VSCO, WTS, ESGR, AMCX, AVID, BRBR, BOX, BRKL, BRKR, CCRN, CSGS, KSS, WTRG, GDYN, HBI, HSTM, IAC, AGIL, JYNT,

COIN, DSEY, JXN, OLED, CG, CUBE, FSLR, KFY, IPAR, LW, LMAT, M, MSGE, COOP, NSA, NAVI, OPRX, PRTA, RVLV, SBGI, QURE, VNDA, VSCO, WTS, ESGR, AMCX, AVID, BRBR, BOX, BRKL, BRKR, CCRN, CSGS, KSS, WTRG, GDYN, HBI, HSTM, IAC, AGIL, JYNT, Added Positions: MMC, ABNB, FB, AVTR, TXN, NKE, SQ, AOS, LULU, CRM, ADI, ORLY, PSA, GOOGL, ELAN, IR, OTIS, FLOW, BRK.B, COF, DGX, ADBE, CBRE, EOG, EPAM, EXR, IFF, ST, ACM, AMT, APTV, BX, BSX, CHTR, DD, LESL, PEP, AGCO, BBWI, FIX, CCK, EA, EXPD, XOM, FFIV, FISV, KMI, LH, MCD, ZTS, ACN, BAC, BMY, CB, COST, EW, F, FBHS, GS, HSY, LNC, MQ, MSI, NDAQ, POOL, REGN, SNOW, STT, UNP, UNH, XLNX, T, AVY, BRO, KO, DHR, DBX, ECL, RE, EXC, FSS, IEX, ILMN, JLL, KEYS, KIM, KKR, MC, MOH, NUE, ORI, PLTR, PNR, PBH, REG, RHI, SIVB, UGI, ULTA, WFC, MMM, AAP, AFL, ATUS, MO, DOX, AWK, APG, ANET, TEAM, AX, TECH, BRX, AVGO, BURL, CPT, CARR, CAT, CBOE, CRL, CTSH, CMCSA, CVS, DDOG, DISH, DOCU, DPZ, DASH, DUK, DT, EMR, EFX, FE, IT, HLF, HII, IIVI, IBM, ISRG, IQV, JEF, LSI, LKQ, L, MAN, MDU, MET, MWA, NOC, OMC, PANW, TROW, PRI, PFG, PTC, QTWO, QCOM, QLYS, REZI, SPGI, SAFT, SEE, SIRI, SLM, TEL, TER, TXT, TJX, TWTR, TSN, VEEV, VOYA, WMT, WSO, ZM, AKAM, ALGN, ALLE, LNT, AXP, AFG, AIG, AMN, AMAT, ACGL, AZPN, AIZ, ADP, AGR, WRB, BIO, BIIB, HRB, BWA, BR, CDW, CE, CNC, CERN, CHGG, LNG, CMG, CMS, CVLT, ED, CPRT, CTVA, CRWD, DXCM, DOV, EME, EIG, ENPH, EQR, EXPI, FICO, FNF, FITB, FLEX, FLO, FL, FTV, FOXA, GD, GM, GPC, GNW, GL, THG, HAS, HES, HUBS, JBHT, IPG, INVH, IRM, ZD, JHG, JNPR, KRNY, KDP, KFRC, KNX, KLIC, LHX, LANC, LEN, LBRDK, FWONK, LYV, MKL, MAA, NLSN, NDSN, NVAX, NRG, NVR, OXY, ODFL, OMF, OC, PAYX, PRFT, PPL, PEG, RMBS, RTX, ROP, ROST, SAGE, STX, SEIC, SRE, SLG, SNAP, SEDG, SPLK, STLD, SF, TPR, TDC, TTC, TDG, TPH, TBI, TTMI, TWLO, VTR, VICI, VC, WAB, WBA, WCN, WSBF, WELL, WSM, WDAY, WPC,

MMC, ABNB, FB, AVTR, TXN, NKE, SQ, AOS, LULU, CRM, ADI, ORLY, PSA, GOOGL, ELAN, IR, OTIS, FLOW, BRK.B, COF, DGX, ADBE, CBRE, EOG, EPAM, EXR, IFF, ST, ACM, AMT, APTV, BX, BSX, CHTR, DD, LESL, PEP, AGCO, BBWI, FIX, CCK, EA, EXPD, XOM, FFIV, FISV, KMI, LH, MCD, ZTS, ACN, BAC, BMY, CB, COST, EW, F, FBHS, GS, HSY, LNC, MQ, MSI, NDAQ, POOL, REGN, SNOW, STT, UNP, UNH, XLNX, T, AVY, BRO, KO, DHR, DBX, ECL, RE, EXC, FSS, IEX, ILMN, JLL, KEYS, KIM, KKR, MC, MOH, NUE, ORI, PLTR, PNR, PBH, REG, RHI, SIVB, UGI, ULTA, WFC, MMM, AAP, AFL, ATUS, MO, DOX, AWK, APG, ANET, TEAM, AX, TECH, BRX, AVGO, BURL, CPT, CARR, CAT, CBOE, CRL, CTSH, CMCSA, CVS, DDOG, DISH, DOCU, DPZ, DASH, DUK, DT, EMR, EFX, FE, IT, HLF, HII, IIVI, IBM, ISRG, IQV, JEF, LSI, LKQ, L, MAN, MDU, MET, MWA, NOC, OMC, PANW, TROW, PRI, PFG, PTC, QTWO, QCOM, QLYS, REZI, SPGI, SAFT, SEE, SIRI, SLM, TEL, TER, TXT, TJX, TWTR, TSN, VEEV, VOYA, WMT, WSO, ZM, AKAM, ALGN, ALLE, LNT, AXP, AFG, AIG, AMN, AMAT, ACGL, AZPN, AIZ, ADP, AGR, WRB, BIO, BIIB, HRB, BWA, BR, CDW, CE, CNC, CERN, CHGG, LNG, CMG, CMS, CVLT, ED, CPRT, CTVA, CRWD, DXCM, DOV, EME, EIG, ENPH, EQR, EXPI, FICO, FNF, FITB, FLEX, FLO, FL, FTV, FOXA, GD, GM, GPC, GNW, GL, THG, HAS, HES, HUBS, JBHT, IPG, INVH, IRM, ZD, JHG, JNPR, KRNY, KDP, KFRC, KNX, KLIC, LHX, LANC, LEN, LBRDK, FWONK, LYV, MKL, MAA, NLSN, NDSN, NVAX, NRG, NVR, OXY, ODFL, OMF, OC, PAYX, PRFT, PPL, PEG, RMBS, RTX, ROP, ROST, SAGE, STX, SEIC, SRE, SLG, SNAP, SEDG, SPLK, STLD, SF, TPR, TDC, TTC, TDG, TPH, TBI, TTMI, TWLO, VTR, VICI, VC, WAB, WBA, WCN, WSBF, WELL, WSM, WDAY, WPC, Reduced Positions: UBER, JPM, TTWO, INTC, MKC, V, EBAY, STE, BLK, CLX, FIS, ISBC, MA, NVDA, PGR, KMB, ORCL, WM, CAH, CFG, IDXX, LLY, NLOK, UPST, WY, ALL, AMZN, CTXS, FDX, GPN, NXPI, TGT, TT, AMD, A, ADS, BAX, CPB, GLW, CCI, ICE, ON, TMO, VRSN, VIRT, WAT, WRK, ATVI, AMP, ANSS, AON, CSCO, CAG, CMI, DLTR, EQIX, FTNT, HD, JAZZ, KR, LOW, MPWR, MS, NWL, PPG, PG, QRVO, SHW, TSLA, BKR, BBY, BG, CI, C, CL, DRI, DVA, DE, DG, DRE, EIX, EQH, ETSY, AQUA, FLT, FCX, GILD, HAL, HWM, HPQ, HUM, IVZ, KHC, LBTYK, MCK, MRK, MTD, NEE, PCAR, PH, PFE, PINS, PXD, PHM, RF, SCHW, SPB, SYF, TRMB, TFC, TYL, VMI, ZBH, ABT, APD, ARE, UHAL, AEE, AMH, AMGN, APAM, AGO, ADSK, BLL, BK, BAH, BXP, CHRW, CACI, CDNS, CFFN, CTLT, CVX, CHD, CTAS, NET, COO, COR, CROX, DHI, DELL, DLX, DKS, DISCA, DIS, EWBC, EMN, ETN, ELS, ERIE, ESS, FRT, FRC, GE, EAF, GWW, HCA, PEAK, HTH, HON, HZNP, HRL, HST, HLI, HBAN, ITW, IP, INTU, J, KEY, KRC, LRCX, EL, LUMN, LYB, MTB, MRVL, MAS, DOOR, MU, MRNA, MSCI, NTAP, NFLX, NVCR, OHI, OGN, PKG, PKI, POWI, PLD, RS, RSG, REXR, SC, SBNY, SLGN, SPG, SWKS, SJM, SO, SBUX, SNPS, TRTN, UPS, UTHR, UHS, MTN, WU, WMB, XRX, Z, ABMD, ACCO, AYI, AES, ALB, ALSN, ALLY, AMCR, AEP, AMSF, APH, AGX, ATO, AVB, AVT, BDX, BHE, BRK.A, BMRN, BKI, BA, BCC, BHF, BSIG, BKE, BLDR, CZR, CALX, KMX, CNP, CHE, CMA, COP, STZ, CSGP, DAR, DECK, XRAY, DDS, DOW, DTM, DXC, DEA, ETD, ES, FAST, FMC, BEN, AJG, GNRC, GNTX, GDDY, GGG, GPI, HIG, HVT, HTA, HIBB, HLT, HFC, HOLX, INCY, IMKTA, NSP, KBH, KLAC, LSTR, LVS, LAZ, LEA, LDOS, LII, LBTYA, LIN, LOB, LMT, MANH, MPC, MLM, MASI, MATX, MPW, MED, MTG, MGM, MODV, MHK, TAP, MDLZ, MNST, MOS, MUSA, NTGR, NYCB, NWSA, NI, NSC, NTRS, NUS, OKTA, OKE, PTEN, PM, PSX, PAGP, PII, PRGS, PVH, QRTEA, RL, RJF, O, RMD, ROK, RCL, R, SAFM, SBAC, SNDR, SEM, SIG, SITM, SWBI, SNA, SONO, SBSI, SPTN, SPSC, SSNC, SWK, SCS, SYK, RGR, TTGT, TGNA, TDY, TFX, TFSL, TTD, TMUS, TOL, TSCO, TRU, TRV, TTEC, UDR, UMBF, URI, UNM, USNA, VFC, VLO, VRSK, VIAC, VTRS, VMW, WNC, W, WEC, WMK, WST, WDC, WHR, WLTW, XEL, YUM, ZION, ZS,

UBER, JPM, TTWO, INTC, MKC, V, EBAY, STE, BLK, CLX, FIS, ISBC, MA, NVDA, PGR, KMB, ORCL, WM, CAH, CFG, IDXX, LLY, NLOK, UPST, WY, ALL, AMZN, CTXS, FDX, GPN, NXPI, TGT, TT, AMD, A, ADS, BAX, CPB, GLW, CCI, ICE, ON, TMO, VRSN, VIRT, WAT, WRK, ATVI, AMP, ANSS, AON, CSCO, CAG, CMI, DLTR, EQIX, FTNT, HD, JAZZ, KR, LOW, MPWR, MS, NWL, PPG, PG, QRVO, SHW, TSLA, BKR, BBY, BG, CI, C, CL, DRI, DVA, DE, DG, DRE, EIX, EQH, ETSY, AQUA, FLT, FCX, GILD, HAL, HWM, HPQ, HUM, IVZ, KHC, LBTYK, MCK, MRK, MTD, NEE, PCAR, PH, PFE, PINS, PXD, PHM, RF, SCHW, SPB, SYF, TRMB, TFC, TYL, VMI, ZBH, ABT, APD, ARE, UHAL, AEE, AMH, AMGN, APAM, AGO, ADSK, BLL, BK, BAH, BXP, CHRW, CACI, CDNS, CFFN, CTLT, CVX, CHD, CTAS, NET, COO, COR, CROX, DHI, DELL, DLX, DKS, DISCA, DIS, EWBC, EMN, ETN, ELS, ERIE, ESS, FRT, FRC, GE, EAF, GWW, HCA, PEAK, HTH, HON, HZNP, HRL, HST, HLI, HBAN, ITW, IP, INTU, J, KEY, KRC, LRCX, EL, LUMN, LYB, MTB, MRVL, MAS, DOOR, MU, MRNA, MSCI, NTAP, NFLX, NVCR, OHI, OGN, PKG, PKI, POWI, PLD, RS, RSG, REXR, SC, SBNY, SLGN, SPG, SWKS, SJM, SO, SBUX, SNPS, TRTN, UPS, UTHR, UHS, MTN, WU, WMB, XRX, Z, ABMD, ACCO, AYI, AES, ALB, ALSN, ALLY, AMCR, AEP, AMSF, APH, AGX, ATO, AVB, AVT, BDX, BHE, BRK.A, BMRN, BKI, BA, BCC, BHF, BSIG, BKE, BLDR, CZR, CALX, KMX, CNP, CHE, CMA, COP, STZ, CSGP, DAR, DECK, XRAY, DDS, DOW, DTM, DXC, DEA, ETD, ES, FAST, FMC, BEN, AJG, GNRC, GNTX, GDDY, GGG, GPI, HIG, HVT, HTA, HIBB, HLT, HFC, HOLX, INCY, IMKTA, NSP, KBH, KLAC, LSTR, LVS, LAZ, LEA, LDOS, LII, LBTYA, LIN, LOB, LMT, MANH, MPC, MLM, MASI, MATX, MPW, MED, MTG, MGM, MODV, MHK, TAP, MDLZ, MNST, MOS, MUSA, NTGR, NYCB, NWSA, NI, NSC, NTRS, NUS, OKTA, OKE, PTEN, PM, PSX, PAGP, PII, PRGS, PVH, QRTEA, RL, RJF, O, RMD, ROK, RCL, R, SAFM, SBAC, SNDR, SEM, SIG, SITM, SWBI, SNA, SONO, SBSI, SPTN, SPSC, SSNC, SWK, SCS, SYK, RGR, TTGT, TGNA, TDY, TFX, TFSL, TTD, TMUS, TOL, TSCO, TRU, TRV, TTEC, UDR, UMBF, URI, UNM, USNA, VFC, VLO, VRSK, VIAC, VTRS, VMW, WNC, W, WEC, WMK, WST, WDC, WHR, WLTW, XEL, YUM, ZION, ZS, Sold Out: BFAM, MXIM, SCI, ATR, WRI, EQT, AMED, ALXN, CBSH, 4LRA, XPO, WKHS, QTS, COLD, KRA, THO, WYNN, EVR, PRIM, WORK, IPGP, PODD, APPS, MYRG, UPWK, TBIO, VRTS, GMS, MSGN, RFP, ZNGA, CUBI, AVYA, MTSI, VCRA, AA, VST, ICLR, IBTX, COUP, MANT, ALNY, THRM, SAM, CASY, COHU, NNN, UFS, EXAS, FBC, HAIN, HOG, HELE, LHCG, LAD, WBS, MKTX, NTCT, NWBI, OLN, RPM, SPXC, SCHN, SMG, SON, SYKE, SYNA, TDS, UCTT, VRNT,

Rotterdam, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Airbnb Inc, Avantor Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Nike Inc, sells Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.. As of 2021Q3, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owns 927 stocks with a total value of $45.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robeco+institutional+asset+management+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,733,536 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,360,091 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 393,525 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 277,800 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,171,333 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76%

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $313.586100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.25 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,435,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 302,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $47.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 128,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $50.48. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 201.08%. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $165.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,409,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 40454.34%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 989,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 1967.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,543,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,028,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Square Inc by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $255.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,280,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $158.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,835,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.42 and $155.26, with an estimated average price of $146.8.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $119.35 and $141.18, with an estimated average price of $131.75.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4.