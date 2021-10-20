Logo
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Airbnb Inc, Avantor Inc, Sells Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rotterdam, P7, based Investment company Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Airbnb Inc, Avantor Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Nike Inc, sells Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.. As of 2021Q3, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owns 927 stocks with a total value of $45.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robeco+institutional+asset+management+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,733,536 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,360,091 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 393,525 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 277,800 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,171,333 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $313.586100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.25 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,435,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 302,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $47.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 128,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CubeSmart (CUBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $50.48. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 201.08%. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $165.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,409,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 40454.34%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 989,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 1967.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,543,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,028,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Square Inc by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $255.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,280,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $158.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,835,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.42 and $155.26, with an estimated average price of $146.8.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Service Corp International (SCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78.

Sold Out: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $119.35 and $141.18, with an estimated average price of $131.75.

Sold Out: (WRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.. Also check out:

1. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. keeps buying
