Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells PepsiCo Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells PepsiCo Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc owns 116 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 668,194 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.08% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 57,656 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 100,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 118,098 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 39,703 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 119,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.191000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 66,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 64,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $68.55, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.797100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 27,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 106.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1.