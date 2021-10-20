Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells PepsiCo Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: DFAX, DFIV, VTIP, RSP, IEI, AMD,
- Added Positions: DFAC, DFAT, VGIT, AVEM, AVDE, AVDV, BSV, FTSL, FPE, IEFA, TSLA, EFV, IEF, VIG, AOA, AMZN, AVUV, VNQ, ITOT, AVUS, VT, SPSB, WMT, VUG, VNQI, EMLP, SPDW, SPEM, STIP, MUB, IUSV, IWB,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, VTI, AAPL, FSMB, VEA, BIV, XOM, SPIP, BRK.B, IVV, JNJ, SPTM, MSFT, GOVT, TGT, VTV, VWO, ENFR, USFR, TIP, T, FNDC, ICF, OXY, IIPR, ITM, WFC, VSS, SHY, SHM, AOM, PII, SCZ, SPTS, AOK, LMBS, INTF,
- Sold Out: IWP, ABBV, IWS, PG, ABT, MO, LNT, CSCO, PM, VXUS, UPS, SWK, PFE, MRK, PFF, IJR, INTC, CVX, BA,
These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 668,194 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.08%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 57,656 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 100,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 118,098 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 39,703 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 119,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.191000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 66,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 64,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $68.55, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.797100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 27,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 106.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86.Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1.
