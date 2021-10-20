Logo
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells PepsiCo Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northwest Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells PepsiCo Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc owns 116 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 668,194 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.08%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 57,656 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 100,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 118,098 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 39,703 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 119,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.191000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 66,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 64,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $68.55, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.797100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 27,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 106.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
