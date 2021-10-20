Logo
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. Buys First Western Financial Inc, Telos Corp, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Reliant Bancorp Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, ShotSpotter Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Western Financial Inc, Telos Corp, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Old Second Bancorp Inc, Genasys Inc, sells Reliant Bancorp Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, ShotSpotter Inc, Misonix Inc, Farmer Bros Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mesirow+financial+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.
  1. Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) - 7,577 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
  2. Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 51,114 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  3. Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC) - 37,192 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  4. NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) - 15,431 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
  5. Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 8,467 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
New Purchase: First Western Financial Inc (MYFW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Western Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 17,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 18,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 25,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 38,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Genasys Inc (GNSS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Genasys Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $5.82, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $5.339800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 95,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intellicheck Inc (IDN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intellicheck Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $8.670200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 58,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nkarta Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $36.99 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $41.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Reliant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $26.49 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $28.46.

Sold Out: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $24.47.

Sold Out: ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ShotSpotter Inc. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $41.99.

Sold Out: Misonix Inc (MSON)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Misonix Inc. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $9.21.

Sold Out: PAE Inc (PAE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $7.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. keeps buying
