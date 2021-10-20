Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. Buys First Western Financial Inc, Telos Corp, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Reliant Bancorp Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, ShotSpotter Inc

- New Purchases: MYFW, TLS, MIRM, OSBC, GNSS, MCFT, NOTV, TACT, PWFL, RMBL, AGS, BHR, CURI, CURI, EVLV, FTCI, INFU, BYRN, MINM,
- Added Positions: ANIP, TFFP, IDN, NKTX, ONEW,
- Reduced Positions: SHYF, STRL, CLAR, GTLS, CNOB, CELH, BLFS, MEC, VERB, TALO, ONTO, ICAD, ALTG, GLDD, LUNA, HCAT, AMOT, CASH, NSSC, TSC, TBK, UTI, VCEL, FFWM, EXTR, ALDX, ATEC, ECOM, CSTL, CDNA, DLTH, BOOM, BWB, UFPT, SKY, PATK, AVNW, VEC, VSEC, ZIXI, COHU, QNST, CVGI, ROAD, MLR, DENN, JYNT, JOUT, ITI, INSE, IIIV, FBK, KBAL,
- Sold Out: RBNC, GDYN, SSTI, MSON, FARM, PAE, SAMG, LINC, IDYA, PLYM, ACU, CIVB, ZYXI, MTB0, OSPN, DSPG, INN, ITIC, MLAB, FLXN, GAN, KALA, SONM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.
- Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) - 7,577 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 51,114 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC) - 37,192 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) - 15,431 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 8,467 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Western Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 17,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 18,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 25,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 38,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Genasys Inc (GNSS)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Genasys Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $5.82, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $5.339800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 95,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intellicheck Inc (IDN)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intellicheck Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $8.670200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 58,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nkarta Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $36.99 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $41.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Reliant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $26.49 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $28.46.Sold Out: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $24.47.Sold Out: ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ShotSpotter Inc. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $41.99.Sold Out: Misonix Inc (MSON)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Misonix Inc. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $9.21.Sold Out: PAE Inc (PAE)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $7.66.
