Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. Buys First Western Financial Inc, Telos Corp, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Reliant Bancorp Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, ShotSpotter Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Western Financial Inc, Telos Corp, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Old Second Bancorp Inc, Genasys Inc, sells Reliant Bancorp Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, ShotSpotter Inc, Misonix Inc, Farmer Bros Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) - 7,577 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 51,114 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC) - 37,192 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) - 15,431 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 8,467 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Western Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 17,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 18,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 25,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 38,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Genasys Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $5.82, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $5.339800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 95,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intellicheck Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $8.670200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 58,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nkarta Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $36.99 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $41.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Reliant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $26.49 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $28.46.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $24.47.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ShotSpotter Inc. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $41.99.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Misonix Inc. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $9.21.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $7.66.