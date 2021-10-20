Tuttle Capital Management, LLC Buys Accelerate Acquisition Corp, Altimar Acquisition Corp II, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II, Sells Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Kismet Acquisition One Corp,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Accelerate Acquisition Corp, Altimar Acquisition Corp II, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II, Adara Acquisition Class A, Adara Acquisition Class A, sells Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Kismet Acquisition One Corp, , Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp, Gores Holdings V Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tuttle Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Tuttle Capital Management, LLC owns 250 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC) - 714,166 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 441,122 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) - 405,847 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 294,580 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,658 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 714,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 286,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 246,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Adara Acquisition Corp. Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 197,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.912600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 207,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.