Tuttle Capital Management, LLC Buys Accelerate Acquisition Corp, Altimar Acquisition Corp II, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II, Sells Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Kismet Acquisition One Corp,

- New Purchases: AAQC, ATMR, SPKB, ADRA, ADRA, NGCA, ASAX, NBST, GAPA, ISLE, ISLE, CLAS, DCRC, ADF.U, FTVIU, LUXA, KSI, PATH, GIG, MACA, EOCW.U, GOBI, GACQU, STX, GLSPU, GAMC, CLTL, IBDM, IBDN, JPHY, VIXY, NLITU, GBOX, AEVA,
- Sold Out: SVAC, KSMT, MXIM, DCRB, GRSV, WORK, ALXN, ROT, VCVC, GE, LMNX,
For the details of Tuttle Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tuttle+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tuttle Capital Management, LLC
- Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC) - 714,166 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 441,122 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio.
- CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) - 405,847 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio.
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 294,580 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,658 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio.
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 714,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Altimar Acquisition Corp II (ATMR)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 286,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (SPKB)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 246,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adara Acquisition Corp. Class A (ADRA)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Adara Acquisition Corp. Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 197,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adara Acquisition Corp. Class A (ADRA)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.912600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 207,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: Kismet Acquisition One Corp (KSMT)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (DCRB)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.2.Sold Out: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.08.Sold Out: (WORK)
Tuttle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.
