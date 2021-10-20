Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys CACI International Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, Magna International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: CACI, JPHY, UNH, DHI, BLK, OLLI, IDNA, DRIV, IRBO, HERO, TIPZ, RIGS, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CACI International Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Verisk Analytics Inc, Magna International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolf Group Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q3, Wolf Group Capital Advisors owns 100 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 44,542 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,905 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 57,689 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 56,078 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.44% Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 38,504 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.31 and $268.87, with an estimated average price of $258.17. The stock is now traded at around $283.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 6,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 31,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $433.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 18,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $902.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 428.21%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $307.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 7,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 683.10%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3426.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 56,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5.

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.