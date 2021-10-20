Logo
Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys CACI International Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, Magna International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wolf Group Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys CACI International Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Verisk Analytics Inc, Magna International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolf Group Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q3, Wolf Group Capital Advisors owns 100 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wolf Group Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wolf+group+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wolf Group Capital Advisors
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 44,542 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,905 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  3. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 57,689 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 56,078 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.44%
  5. Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 38,504 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.31 and $268.87, with an estimated average price of $258.17. The stock is now traded at around $283.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 6,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 31,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $433.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 18,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $902.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 428.21%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $307.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 7,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 683.10%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3426.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 56,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66.

Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wolf Group Capital Advisors. Also check out:

1. Wolf Group Capital Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wolf Group Capital Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wolf Group Capital Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wolf Group Capital Advisors keeps buying

