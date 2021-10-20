Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys CACI International Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, Magna International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: CACI, JPHY, UNH, DHI, BLK, OLLI, IDNA, DRIV, IRBO, HERO, TIPZ, RIGS, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDO, IBDN, IBDM, VTI,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, VLUE, USMV, VEU, IEI, QAI, VUG, VTV, IJR, IJH, EMB, JPEM, HYG, VBR, EZU, BOND, PINS, VGK, NVDA, INFY,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, URI, XLG, AAPL, PZZA, ACN, ABC, HCA, GOOGL, TXT, CMCSA, FDS, GSLC, ABBV, EIG, COF, BMY, IEF, CERN, PG, VOO, YETI, VWO,
- Sold Out: VRSK, MGA, BABA, JAZZ, TSN, AMAT,
- Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 44,542 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,905 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 57,689 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 56,078 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.44%
- Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 38,504 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.31 and $268.87, with an estimated average price of $258.17. The stock is now traded at around $283.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 6,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 31,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $433.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 18,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $902.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 428.21%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $307.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 7,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 683.10%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3426.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 56,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66.Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Wolf Group Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.
