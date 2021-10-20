ProVise Management Group, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

New Purchases: DFUS, SPHQ, CCI, DVY, AGG, XOP, XLF, CSQ, FDIS, EOG, EIX, GE, IXUS, RSG, SCHH, XLU, SNAP, CWB, EBAY, SPT, VHT, FNB,

Clearwater, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF, Intel Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ProVise Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, ProVise Management Group, LLC owns 373 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ProVise Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/provise+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 266,436 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 485,565 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 195,568 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 407,993 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,996 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.32%

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 136,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $174.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.189100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 446.67%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 28,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 496.79%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $75.558700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 51,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 36.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $60.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.598900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 198,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $151.12 and $160.75, with an estimated average price of $156.64. The stock is now traded at around $160.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 65,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 196,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 98,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.25.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.

ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.