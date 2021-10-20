ProVise Management Group, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

- New Purchases: DFUS, SPHQ, CCI, DVY, AGG, XOP, XLF, CSQ, FDIS, EOG, EIX, GE, IXUS, RSG, SCHH, XLU, SNAP, CWB, EBAY, SPT, VHT, FNB,
- Added Positions: BDX, CL, IGIB, MGC, SPDW, ICSH, WPP, KBE, BNDX, BSCO, QQQ, LMT, VOO, BX, SCHR, HYD, VO, FISV, XOM, BSCN, DGRO, LOW, OMC, BTZ, MUB, SCHZ, SPHY, LQD, DUK, IWY, TIP, VTEB, VZ, IVV, PM, SNY, SCHX, SPEM, VCIT, WFC, GOOG, MO, ABC, AMGN, C, D, ENB, HYLS, GD, HD, JNJ, MMD, NVS, PG, RTX, SCHV, AFB, AXP, KO, CMCSA, GIS, JHS, XSLV, XMMO, ORCL, PEP, PFE, SCHW, XLV, TXN, UL, VCSH, VXUS, ADI, BHK, EVN, FMN, FTSM, FE, GSK, XMLV, BSCM, HYG, IBB, EFAV, SUSA, ITB, MCD, MCK, JRO, SCHB, JNK, UBER, UPS, XMPT, ANGL, SMH, VIOG, VEU, WEA, ADNT, BABA, APYX, DMB, CMP, CRWD, EPD, FDX, FPE, FTSL, FCVT, FIXD, ISRG, IPKW, IAGG, SCZ, SOXX, EFA, IYM, IYJ, JPM, NFLX, NBH, NEV, NAD, PAGP, RCII, RBLX, CRM, TFI, SPIB, SPYG, XRT, SRC, TFC, USB, VWO, VIGI, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, CSCO, OVB, INTC, ABBV, VIG, PDBC, SPYV, DIS, IYT, SCHG, PAVE, IJR, SCHD, SCHM, ARKK, BKNG, FIS, INSI, IWF, PTNQ, SCHA, TSLA, VOT, VYM, GOOGL, T, BMY, GPC, IJH, EEM, MTUM, IWM, MRK, PDI, XLK, TGT, TRN, MMM, ABT, ADP, BAC, MHD, BBN, BA, CBRE, NET, DEO, EMR, FXN, IPG, PCEF, RWJ, PSCE, EWMC, RSP, HDV, IJK, MPC, MDLZ, MS, MSCI, NEE, NVDA, HYS, SCHF, FNDA, SCHO, SO, GLD, UNH, VLO, SLX, VNQ, VBR, DGS, SHAG, APD, SWAN, BAX, FRA, BGT, BKN, DSM, LEO, CB, DE, EVV, LMBS, FCX, GM, JHI, ITW, SPLV, BSCL, IQV, ACWV, HEFA, USMV, IWR, IVW, IJS, JCI, KMI, LYFT, MMP, ORLY, OGN, PYPL, RVT, SILK, SQM, TMO, TT, UNP, VTIP, VYMI, VTR, VTRS,
- Sold Out: TLT, BCO, ATVI, WYNN, QCOM, IJJ, CMI, AZUL, PALL, XLE, AMC, PPG, LEG, GWW, LANC, CAH, IBUY, JKH, VAW, IPO, LLY, SHV, AAXJ, IONS, XSVM, FTDR, FLO, HACK, EMN, AVGO, CMPS, CERN, CARR,
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 266,436 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 485,565 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 195,568 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 407,993 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,996 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.32%
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 136,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $174.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
ProVise Management Group, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.189100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 446.67%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 28,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 496.79%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $75.558700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 51,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 36.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $60.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.598900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 198,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $151.12 and $160.75, with an estimated average price of $156.64. The stock is now traded at around $160.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 65,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 196,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
ProVise Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 98,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12.Sold Out: The Brink's Co (BCO)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.25.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
ProVise Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.
