Quaero Capital S.A. Buys American Tower Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Sells Itron Inc, , Brookfield Renewable Corp

New Purchases: AMT, BIPC, UMC, PTRA, HHR,

AMT, BIPC, UMC, PTRA, HHR, Added Positions: SQM, NEE, EQIX, TRMD, CCI, AWK, FSLR, AMRC, ZLAB, QFIN, NSC, WM, SEDG, BEP, ALB, CSX, OMAB, HASI, CSIQ, NOVA,

SQM, NEE, EQIX, TRMD, CCI, AWK, FSLR, AMRC, ZLAB, QFIN, NSC, WM, SEDG, BEP, ALB, CSX, OMAB, HASI, CSIQ, NOVA, Reduced Positions: ITRI, TPIC, TMUS, BLDP, BEPC,

ITRI, TPIC, TMUS, BLDP, BEPC, Sold Out: QTS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, United Microelectronics Corp, Equinix Inc, sells Itron Inc, , Brookfield Renewable Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaero Capital S.A.. As of 2021Q3, Quaero Capital S.A. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 37,749 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 50,522 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 77,439 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 84,467 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 122,600 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $276.181500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.19 and $80.46, with an estimated average price of $65.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 32,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 100,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Proterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 48,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 74.39%. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $57.28, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 73,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $793.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in TORM PLC by 667.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $8.91, with an estimated average price of $8.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $174.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66. The stock is now traded at around $175.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.