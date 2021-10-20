Logo
Quaero Capital S.A. Buys American Tower Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Sells Itron Inc, , Brookfield Renewable Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quaero Capital S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, United Microelectronics Corp, Equinix Inc, sells Itron Inc, , Brookfield Renewable Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaero Capital S.A.. As of 2021Q3, Quaero Capital S.A. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quaero Capital S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quaero+capital+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quaero Capital S.A.
  1. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 37,749 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  2. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 50,522 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
  3. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 77,439 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
  4. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 84,467 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84%
  5. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 122,600 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $276.181500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.19 and $80.46, with an estimated average price of $65.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 32,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 100,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Proterra Inc (PTRA)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Proterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 48,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 74.39%. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $57.28, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 73,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $793.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TORM PLC (TRMD)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in TORM PLC by 667.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $8.91, with an estimated average price of $8.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $174.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66. The stock is now traded at around $175.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quaero Capital S.A.. Also check out:

1. Quaero Capital S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Quaero Capital S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quaero Capital S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quaero Capital S.A. keeps buying
