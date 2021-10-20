Quaero Capital S.A. Buys American Tower Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Sells Itron Inc, , Brookfield Renewable Corp

- New Purchases: AMT, BIPC, UMC, PTRA, HHR,
- Added Positions: SQM, NEE, EQIX, TRMD, CCI, AWK, FSLR, AMRC, ZLAB, QFIN, NSC, WM, SEDG, BEP, ALB, CSX, OMAB, HASI, CSIQ, NOVA,
- Reduced Positions: ITRI, TPIC, TMUS, BLDP, BEPC,
- Sold Out: QTS,
For the details of Quaero Capital S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quaero+capital+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Quaero Capital S.A.
- Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 37,749 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 50,522 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 77,439 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 84,467 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84%
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 122,600 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $276.181500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.19 and $80.46, with an estimated average price of $65.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 32,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 100,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Proterra Inc (PTRA)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Proterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 48,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 74.39%. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $57.28, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 73,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $793.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TORM PLC (TRMD)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in TORM PLC by 667.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $8.91, with an estimated average price of $8.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.054000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $174.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66. The stock is now traded at around $175.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $104.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (QTS)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of Quaero Capital S.A.. Also check out:
1. Quaero Capital S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Quaero Capital S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quaero Capital S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quaero Capital S.A. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment