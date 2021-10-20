Logo
Trust Co Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Landmark Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Trust Co owns 309 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trust Co
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 451,055 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6078.84%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,039,203 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4971.76%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 146,111 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2001.71%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 277,876 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 111,224 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $147.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.94%. The holding were 277,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96. The stock is now traded at around $252.517000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 111,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 143,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 98,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.916600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 57,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 6078.84%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $143.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.4%. The holding were 451,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4971.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.18%. The holding were 1,039,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2001.71%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.35%. The holding were 146,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20198.07%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.389100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 441,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 15606.00%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.780600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Trust Co added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 118.82%. The purchase prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trust Co keeps buying
