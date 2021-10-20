Trust Co Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: VOE, VOT, BNDX, IBDP, IBDN, IBDO, IBDM, VBK, VNQ, TAP, IBDQ, IBDR, MO, OGN, SIRI, TTNP,

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Landmark Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Trust Co owns 309 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 451,055 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6078.84% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,039,203 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4971.76% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 146,111 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2001.71% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 277,876 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 111,224 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $147.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.94%. The holding were 277,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96. The stock is now traded at around $252.517000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 111,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 143,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 98,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.916600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 57,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 6078.84%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $143.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.4%. The holding were 451,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4971.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.18%. The holding were 1,039,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2001.71%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.35%. The holding were 146,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20198.07%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.389100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 441,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 15606.00%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.780600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 118.82%. The purchase prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91.