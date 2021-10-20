Donald L. Hagan, LLC Buys Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares

- New Purchases: SSUS, SSFI, DMAY, UAUG, USEP, INTC, CAG, FDX, LSTR, WERN, BXS, AMGN, SPMB,
- Added Positions: XLY, XLI, XLU, XLK, CI, VZ, SSB, IVV, CTSH, XLE, IEMG, MBB, BK, OMC, CSCO, JPM, T, TROW, CAH, FAF, GS, HD, CVS, LMT, BMY, QQQ, GD, MS, AFL, BBY, SRNE, GILD, TRV, MET, VIAC, OGE, UNH, NFG, PEP, UGI, IWN,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, XLV, IEF, DOX, ABC, CBND, TSN, XLB, ORCL, IPG, PFE, ABBV, XLC, XLF, GOOGL, GOOG, IEFA, VEA, AMZN, MSFT, VOO, XLRE, SLV,
- Sold Out: INGR, NTRS, MBG, CLX,
- Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) - 985,709 shares, 19.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 130,000 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio.
- Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In (SSFI) - 330,076 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 83,317 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.67%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 45,816 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.53%. The holding were 985,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In (SSFI)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 330,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May (DMAY)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 97,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August (UAUG)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $28.89, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 115,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September (USEP)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $28.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 117,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $191.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 88.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 59.68%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $215.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SouthState Corp (SSB)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in SouthState Corp by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $82.07, with an estimated average price of $71.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $84.69 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $88.14.Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $104.51 and $121.03, with an estimated average price of $113.64.Sold Out: (MBG)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.
