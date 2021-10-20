Logo
Donald L. Hagan, LLC Buys Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Donald L. Hagan, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ingredion Inc, Northern Trust Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald L. Hagan, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Donald L. Hagan, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Donald L. Hagan, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donald+l.+hagan%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Donald L. Hagan, LLC
  1. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) - 985,709 shares, 19.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 130,000 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio.
  3. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In (SSFI) - 330,076 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 83,317 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.67%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 45,816 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
New Purchase: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.53%. The holding were 985,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In (SSFI)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 330,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May (DMAY)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 97,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August (UAUG)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $28.89, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 115,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September (USEP)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $28.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 117,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $191.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 88.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 59.68%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $215.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SouthState Corp (SSB)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC added to a holding in SouthState Corp by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $82.07, with an estimated average price of $71.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $84.69 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $88.14.

Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $104.51 and $121.03, with an estimated average price of $113.64.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Donald L. Hagan, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Donald L. Hagan, LLC. Also check out:

1. Donald L. Hagan, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Donald L. Hagan, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Donald L. Hagan, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Donald L. Hagan, LLC keeps buying
