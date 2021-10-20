Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells First Trust International IPO ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: DSTL, IJR, LOW, IOO, FXR, IAU, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: FXO, SCZ, FTGC, VOO, XLE, IQLT, CLF, EMLP, UCON, FTSL, HYLS, RDVY, MRK, IJH, FIDU, SCHW, ALL, JPM, FMC, BLK, GPI, CMCSA, MCD, SMMU, DG, PLD, LKQ, EBAY, AAPL, MSFT, IFF, V, SLB, TEL, FMB, UNH, CSCO, FB, GD, ARE, EFAV, EPD, MDT, TMO, BLL, QUAL, AVGO, LRGF, JUST,
- Reduced Positions: FPXI, ESGE, BMRN, JCI, WMT, MET, TNL, PFE, LMT, FTEC, CVS, FHLC, GIS, NOC, FBT, QQQ, RTX, TTE, COIN, CRM, CIBR, BA, TMUS, DIS, JPEM,
- Sold Out: VNLA, MA, FCOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Crumly & Associates Inc.
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 105,519 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 297,150 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.07%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 317,737 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 245,543 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 34,111 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.96 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 61,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 16,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $224.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)
Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.71 and $74.99, with an estimated average price of $73.18. The stock is now traded at around $74.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)
Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $61.56, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.996100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.21 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 297,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 101,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 257,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 83,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)
Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $24.82, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)
Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.01 and $50.13, with an estimated average price of $50.06.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.01.
