Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells First Trust International IPO ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crumly & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, sells First Trust International IPO ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Mastercard Inc, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crumly & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Crumly & Associates Inc. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crumly & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crumly+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crumly & Associates Inc.
  1. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 105,519 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  2. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 297,150 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.07%
  3. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 317,737 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 245,543 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  5. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 34,111 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.96 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 61,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 16,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $224.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.71 and $74.99, with an estimated average price of $73.18. The stock is now traded at around $74.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $61.56, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.996100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.21 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 297,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 101,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 257,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 83,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $24.82, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.01 and $50.13, with an estimated average price of $50.06.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crumly & Associates Inc.. Also check out:

1. Crumly & Associates Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Crumly & Associates Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crumly & Associates Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crumly & Associates Inc. keeps buying
insider