Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells First Trust International IPO ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, sells First Trust International IPO ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Mastercard Inc, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crumly & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Crumly & Associates Inc. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 105,519 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 297,150 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.07% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 317,737 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 245,543 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 34,111 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.96 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 61,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 16,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $224.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.71 and $74.99, with an estimated average price of $73.18. The stock is now traded at around $74.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $61.56, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.996100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $41.21 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 297,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 101,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 257,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 83,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $24.82, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.01 and $50.13, with an estimated average price of $50.06.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.01.