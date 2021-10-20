North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Sells Ingredion Inc, Alphabet Inc, Caterpillar Inc

- New Purchases: KBWB,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, MCD, GOOGL, XOM, MSFT, JPM, PH, PG,
- Reduced Positions: DHR, UNH, ROST, ASGN, ACN, GS, GNTX, COST, APH, V, BLK, FB, FISV, NEOG, CHE, ZBRA, RPM, ROP, ANSS, CHD, FMC, CAT, HSIC, ABT, THO, MKTX, SYY, PEP, AJG, DOV, ROL, SSNC, FTV, BP, MPC, INTC, D, NUE, JNJ, VZ,
- Sold Out: INGR, GOOG, KMI,
For the details of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+point+portfolio+managers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 97,838 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74%
- Amphenol Corp (APH) - 385,055 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 87,668 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 61,895 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 74,226 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.8 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $64.5. The stock is now traded at around $72.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 188,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $84.69 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $88.14.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.
Here is the complete portfolio of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP. Also check out:
1. NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment