North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Sells Ingredion Inc, Alphabet Inc, Caterpillar Inc

New Purchases: KBWB,

KBWB, Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, MCD, GOOGL, XOM, MSFT, JPM, PH, PG,

AMZN, AAPL, MCD, GOOGL, XOM, MSFT, JPM, PH, PG, Reduced Positions: DHR, UNH, ROST, ASGN, ACN, GS, GNTX, COST, APH, V, BLK, FB, FISV, NEOG, CHE, ZBRA, RPM, ROP, ANSS, CHD, FMC, CAT, HSIC, ABT, THO, MKTX, SYY, PEP, AJG, DOV, ROL, SSNC, FTV, BP, MPC, INTC, D, NUE, JNJ, VZ,

DHR, UNH, ROST, ASGN, ACN, GS, GNTX, COST, APH, V, BLK, FB, FISV, NEOG, CHE, ZBRA, RPM, ROP, ANSS, CHD, FMC, CAT, HSIC, ABT, THO, MKTX, SYY, PEP, AJG, DOV, ROL, SSNC, FTV, BP, MPC, INTC, D, NUE, JNJ, VZ, Sold Out: INGR, GOOG, KMI,

Investment company North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco KBW Bank ETF, sells Ingredion Inc, Alphabet Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp. As of 2021Q3, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp owns 82 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+point+portfolio+managers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 97,838 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.74% Amphenol Corp (APH) - 385,055 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 87,668 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 61,895 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 74,226 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.8 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $64.5. The stock is now traded at around $72.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 188,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $84.69 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $88.14.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.