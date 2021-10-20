Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc Buys MDU Resources Group Inc, DT Midstream Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Sells Penske Automotive Group Inc, Evercore Inc, Wynn Resorts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc Buys MDU Resources Group Inc, DT Midstream Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Sells Penske Automotive Group Inc, Evercore Inc, Wynn Resorts

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Southfield, MI, based Investment company Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys MDU Resources Group Inc, DT Midstream Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Organon, Ballys Corp, sells Penske Automotive Group Inc, Evercore Inc, Wynn Resorts, Merck Inc, Sonos Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q3, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deroy+%26+devereaux+private+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,508 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  2. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 264,378 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
  3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 330,555 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.37%
  4. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 126,921 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.08%
  5. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 523,838 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.71%
New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.430100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 646,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.88 and $228.48, with an estimated average price of $218.48. The stock is now traded at around $221.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66. The stock is now traded at around $175.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.996100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET (BCI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $25.4 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 419.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 428,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $151.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 179,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Organon & Co (OGN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 613,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $42.91 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $48.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 494,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $189.7 and $214.16, with an estimated average price of $201.71. The stock is now traded at around $217.953600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 61,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.

Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $40.18 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:

1. DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider