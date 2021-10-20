Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc Buys MDU Resources Group Inc, DT Midstream Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Sells Penske Automotive Group Inc, Evercore Inc, Wynn Resorts

New Purchases: MDU, VTWG, AWK, HIG, BCI, IAU,

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MDU Resources Group Inc, DT Midstream Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Organon, Ballys Corp, sells Penske Automotive Group Inc, Evercore Inc, Wynn Resorts, Merck Inc, Sonos Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q3, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,508 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 264,378 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 330,555 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.37% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 126,921 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.08% SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 523,838 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.71%

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.430100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 646,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.88 and $228.48, with an estimated average price of $218.48. The stock is now traded at around $221.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66. The stock is now traded at around $175.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.996100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $25.4 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 419.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 428,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $151.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 179,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 613,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $42.91 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $48.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 494,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $189.7 and $214.16, with an estimated average price of $201.71. The stock is now traded at around $217.953600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 61,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $40.18 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.1.