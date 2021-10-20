Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: GOOG,
- Added Positions: XLI, VPL, XLF, FEMS, ILF, XLC, PAVE, KRE, GLD, BND, VO, TIP, VCSH, URA, PEJ, VCIT, MOO, VB, MLPX, XLE, EWC, VNQ, ICLN, PICK, PDBC,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, JETS, SPY, VOO, AAPL, SPLG, VTI, VEA,
- Sold Out: XLK, EWY, AVIR,
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 337,052 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.96%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,386 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 324,571 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 363,061 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.33%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 178,236 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2853.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 78 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 415.46%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 100,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 47.61%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 245,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEMS)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 83.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 91,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 87.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.54 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 134,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $80.06 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.Sold Out: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)
Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $27.69.
