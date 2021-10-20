A Trio of Stocks Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share increase by a compound annual growth rate of 10.13% over the past five years. The index, which stood at 4,519.63 as of Tuesday, has climbed more than 110% over the past five years.
Thus, investors may want to consider Black Knight Inc. (BKI, Financial), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART, Financial) and Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH, Financial) since they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of five-year annual earnings per share growth rates.
Based in Jacksonville, Florida, the company provides software and analytics solutions for various financial operators in the North American and international capital markets.
The company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share increase by 29.1% on average annually over the past five years.
Following an 82.5% gain over the past year, shares closed at $71.90 on Tuesday for a market capitalization of about $11.23 billion, a 52-week range of $68.6 to $97.19 and a price-earnings ratio of 41.68.
T. Rowe Price Associates is the largest institutional shareholder with 10.92% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by Vanguard Group Inc. with an 8.85% stake and BlackRock Inc. with 7.25%.
On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $94.20 per share.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART, Financial)
The Princeton, New Jersey-based manufacturer of surgical implants and medical instruments saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share grow by 41.7% every year over the past five years.
The stock market welcomed the earnings growth, as the share price ($68.69 at close on Tuesday) increased more than 71% over the past five years, determining a market capitalization of $5.90 billion. The 52-week range is $42.12 to $77.4.
Wellington Management Group LLP is the largest institutional shareholder with 10.93% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by Capital Research Global Investors with a 9.76% stake and Vanguard with 7.86%.
On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $77.45 per share.
Tri Pointe Homes
The Incline Village, Nevada-based builder of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share grow by 11% annually over the past five years.
The share price has risen 94.42% over the past five years to trade at $23.67 at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a 52-week range of $16.14 to $26.35 and a price-earnings ratio of 7.71.
BlackRock and Vanguard are among the top fund holders of the company with 13.41% and 10.25% of shares outstanding.
On Wall Street, the stock has a recommendation rating of overweight with a target price of $29.64 per share.
Please Login to leave a comment