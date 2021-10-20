A Trio of Stocks Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share increase by a compound annual growth rate of 10.13% over the past five years. The index, which stood at 4,519.63 as of Tuesday, has climbed more than 110% over the past five years.

Thus, investors may want to consider Black Knight Inc. ( BKI, Financial), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. ( IART, Financial) and Tri Pointe Homes Inc. ( TPH, Financial) since they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of five-year annual earnings per share growth rates.

Black Knight ( BKI, Financial)

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, the company provides software and analytics solutions for various financial operators in the North American and international capital markets.

The company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share increase by 29.1% on average annually over the past five years.

Following an 82.5% gain over the past year, shares closed at $71.90 on Tuesday for a market capitalization of about $11.23 billion, a 52-week range of $68.6 to $97.19 and a price-earnings ratio of 41.68.

T. Rowe Price Associates is the largest institutional shareholder with 10.92% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by Vanguard Group Inc. with an 8.85% stake and BlackRock Inc. with 7.25%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $94.20 per share.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings ( IART, Financial)

The Princeton, New Jersey-based manufacturer of surgical implants and medical instruments saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share grow by 41.7% every year over the past five years.

The stock market welcomed the earnings growth, as the share price ($68.69 at close on Tuesday) increased more than 71% over the past five years, determining a market capitalization of $5.90 billion. The 52-week range is $42.12 to $77.4.

Wellington Management Group LLP is the largest institutional shareholder with 10.93% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by Capital Research Global Investors with a 9.76% stake and Vanguard with 7.86%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $77.45 per share.

Tri Pointe Homes

The Incline Village, Nevada-based builder of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share grow by 11% annually over the past five years.

The share price has risen 94.42% over the past five years to trade at $23.67 at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a 52-week range of $16.14 to $26.35 and a price-earnings ratio of 7.71.

BlackRock and Vanguard are among the top fund holders of the company with 13.41% and 10.25% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a recommendation rating of overweight with a target price of $29.64 per share.