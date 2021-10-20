Heartland Express: A Solid Company at a Fair Price

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Heartland Express: A Solid Company at a Fair Price

This debt-free company is fairly valued and has long-term potential

Author's Avatar
Praveen Chawla
Oct 20, 2021

Summary

  • Heartland has a robust balance sheet and good profit margins.
  • The company is facing some short-term challenges, but long term prospects look good.
  • It's a solid pick for the conservative investors and a decent bond substitute.
Article's Main Image

While perusing the GuruFocus database of thousands of stocks, a stock with no warning signs is rare, as you see with Heartland Express Inc. (

HTLD, Financial), an Iowa-based truckload transportation and logistics company.

1450910614166704128.png

GuruFocus numbers are very complementary to the company, giving it 9 out of 10 on financial strength, 9 out of 10 in valuation and 7 out of 10 in profitability. The GF Value Line shows the company is undervalued at present.

1450865096036192256.png

The company has a very strong balance sheet with no long-term debt.

1450910615823454208.png

Revenue and earnings trendlines are somewhat flat over the last three to five years. The stock has been declining for several years, which is not too surprising given value stocks have been out of favor.

1450875335728959488.png

However, the company's equity continues to grow nicely at a high single-digit percentage pace.

1450910617979326464.png

The business does requires heavy capital expenditure spending compared to its size since it is an asset-based business. As a result, operating cash flow is strong, but free cash flow is negative.

1450917613092737024.png

The company does appear to be under pressure as a result of labor shortages. The industry as a whole is facing increasing pressure to recruit and retain drivers. In the quarterly report, CEO Mike Gerdin said, "Freight demand has continued to be strong and has reached unprecedented levels throughout the third quarter of 2021 and we expect these trends to continue for the remainder of 2021 and well into 2022. We also believe that hiring and retention of employees has reached levels of unprecedented challenge across our industry for both carriers and shippers."

The company's operating margins are lower than they were in the earlier part of the decade, but net margins appear to be holding up well.

1450918378574188544.png

While the company is facing some short-term challenges, the long-term potential of this well-managed company is good. I think the company can deliver worry-free, annualized double-digit capital gain results in the next three to five years. In my opinion, this stock is a good bond substitute as it carries no long-term debt and is increasing equity steadily, as can be seen in the book value trend line.

1450909831643795456.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long HTLD
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment