Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Sony Group

Technology conglomerate Sony Group ( SONY, Financial) also was a major contributor. In an era where content such as motion pictures, music and games are consumed via digital downloads, Sony’s value as a key intellectual property (IP) holder has increased in our view. Sony's current management has been proactive in securing IP assets via merger and acquisition (M&A) as well, which we view as a prudent allocation decision in incremental capital investment.

From Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s third-quarter 2021 commentary.