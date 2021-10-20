Matthews Japan Fund Comments on PeptiDream

Biopharmaceutical and drug discovery platform company PeptiDream ( TSE:4587, Financial) also detracted from performance during the quarter. While the company continues to collaborate with drug makers and licenses the drug discovery technologies as well as in house development, PeptiDream’s underperformance continued to stem from multiple contractions from a very high range.

From Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s third-quarter 2021 commentary.