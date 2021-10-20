Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Simplex Holdings

During the quarter, we participated in an IPO, Simplex Holdings ( TSE:4373, Financial), an I solutions and service management company. Japan’s workforce is starting to peak out and is expected to accelerate over the next 10 years. It remains to be one of the lowest labor productivity countries among OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) and enabling technology to improve e ciency is imminent. Japanese corporates now have record amounts of cash on balance sheets and we believe Simplex is poised to be a beneficiary of the digital transformation of Japanese corporates, many of which lack internal resources.

From Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s third-quarter 2021 commentary.