Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Mitsui High-Tec

We also initiated a position in Mitsui High-Tec (TSE:6966), a manufacturer of "motor core," which is a key component of a powertrain motor in electric vehicles (EVs). Comprising approximately 300 to 500 layers of electrical steel sheet to create stator/rotor, the company commands around 70% of global market share. We believe the tightening of environmental regulations bodes well for EV penetration, and we chose to invest in a niche, but key, EV component maker. The company has a deep moat in material science, which is hard to replicate with only a large scale investment.

From Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s third-quarter 2021 commentary.