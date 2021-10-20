Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal
- New Purchases: PSEP, PAUG, PAPR, SPD, UBER, CYA, PJUL, BXMX, DFAS, FCAL, MNMD,
- Added Positions: LMBS, XLU, FVD, AVUV, QQQ, AMZN, MOAT, XLP, PFFD, IBB, AAPL, ABBV, TIP, GDX, GOOG, QCOM, FB, SCHD, VBR, VPU, VXUS, FBT, EFA, SCHP, SCHX,
- Reduced Positions: FXL, FTSM, ICSH, NUW, VB, IWM, IWF, VO, FEM, RSP, IJK, PFM, GSLC, SCHE, VUG, JPST, QUAL, SCHF, XSOE, FPE, VZ, FXO, XLF, IWB, CFO, PFF, FNDB, USMV, SDY, VOE, VOT, IGSB, QQQN, GOOGL, VV, DVY, EEM, VWO, XLI, VTV, VIG, VGT, ABT, VBK, SCHM, DDWM, DIA, IJR, TOTL, MSFT, DIS, RYH, COWZ, IVV, IQLT, IEMG,
- Sold Out: XME, IAU, MTUM, RVT, PWC, COIN, XBI,
For the details of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hochman+cole+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 123,832 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 127,827 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,671 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 119,180 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 553,362 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 107,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August (PAUG)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $29.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 55,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 33,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.869300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 86.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 48,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 194.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.2 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 197.75%. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,148 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3415.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 59.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $39.35 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $43.19.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.Sold Out: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $18.48.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF. The sale prices were between $115.54 and $125.88, with an estimated average price of $122.3.Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56.Reduced: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 60.94%. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $17.55, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 19,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH by 36.9%. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.158800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 11,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 5,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.
