Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Moderna Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells , , Boston Properties Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Match Group Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , , Boston Properties Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, DT Midstream Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. owns 662 stocks with a total value of $28.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chevy+chase+trust+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,156,082 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,751,703 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 329,536 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 241,380 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 242,089 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 216,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,241,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 169,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 129,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $507.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $124.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 82,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $562.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 221,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 331,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 49.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 294,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 376,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 140,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.58.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 35.46%. The sale prices were between $108.11 and $118.71, with an estimated average price of $114.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 87,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 25.87%. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 115,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 25.64%. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 77,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.