Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Moderna Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells , , Boston Properties Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Moderna Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells , , Boston Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Match Group Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , , Boston Properties Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, DT Midstream Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. owns 662 stocks with a total value of $28.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chevy+chase+trust+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,156,082 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,751,703 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 329,536 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 241,380 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 242,089 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 216,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,241,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 169,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 129,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $507.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $124.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 82,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $562.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 221,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 331,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 49.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 294,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 376,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 140,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.58.

Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.

Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Reduced: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 35.46%. The sale prices were between $108.11 and $118.71, with an estimated average price of $114.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 87,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 25.87%. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 115,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 25.64%. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 77,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider