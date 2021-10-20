Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Moderna Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells , , Boston Properties Inc
- New Purchases: MRNA, IAU, MTCH, STX, TECH, BRO, CDAY, OGN, GNTX, NTR, HEI.A, DELL, GXO, FNDB, RCD, VXF,
- Added Positions: REGN, IVV, CDNS, SPLK, ADI, PI, TSLA, CHX, CRM, GM, CYRX, FNV, RDS.B, SFIX, TER, CGNX, KAI, KIM, QQQ, NDAQ, VOO, BKR, XLE, XLP, XLC, VTV, IR, IVW, VIG, CARR, OTIS, XLF, ACWI, IWM, OXY, DVN, EOG, EGBN, INFO, BBWI, MKL, NEM, NSYS, NVAX, UA, PENN, SIVB, SLB, STT, VTR, WAB, BRK.A, LDOS, SYF,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, FB, GOOG, AMZN, BRK.B, NVDA, GOOGL, JNJ, NTLA, BAC, JPM, NVS, ORCL, DE, HD, PG, UNH, MA, V, PYPL, T, ABT, ADBE, AMGN, BXP, CVX, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, DHR, LLY, XOM, GS, INTC, MRK, MS, NFLX, PEP, PFE, TMO, UNP, VZ, WFC, TMUS, MSCI, CHTR, ABBV, TDOC, MMM, CB, PLD, ASML, ATVI, AMD, APD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BA, BMY, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CME, CI, CTXS, CL, COP, COST, CCI, DUK, EMR, EQIX, NEE, GE, GILD, GPN, LHX, HON, IBM, ITW, ICE, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MMC, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MET, MU, TAP, MCO, NSC, PNC, LIN, BKNG, PGR, QCOM, SO, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TXN, USB, UPS, RTX, DIS, ANTM, TDG, PM, AVGO, NXPI, HCA, NOW, ZTS, VTI, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AFL, A, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALGN, LNT, ALL, DOX, HES, AEE, AEP, AIG, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, ANSS, AON, APA, ADM, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AZO, AVB, AVY, BLL, BK, BAX, BBY, BIO, BWA, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CTRA, CPB, CNI, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CMA, DXC, CAG, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DSGX, DXCM, DEO, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DRE, EMN, ETN, DISH, EIX, EW, EA, ETR, EPD, EFX, EQR, ESS, RE, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FDX, FRT, FITB, FE, CIGI, FISV, F, FCX, GRMN, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, HAL, MNST, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HELE, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, IEX, IDXX, INCY, TT, IFF, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LH, LEG, LEN, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MANT, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MHK, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NTAP, NWL, NI, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, PFG, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, REG, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROST, RCL, RDS.A, SAP, SBAC, POOL, SEE, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SNA, LUV, TRV, SWK, STE, SYK, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TSM, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TXT, GL, TM, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UAA, UL, UBSI, UDR, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WBA, WM, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, CMG, L, ET, HBI, WU, IPGP, BR, DAL, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, DISCK, FTNT, VRSK, DG, GNRC, CBOE, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, MOS, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, PSX, PNR, FANG, NCLH, IQV, CDW, NWS, NWSA, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, AAL, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, CFG, CZR, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, ETSY, FSV, WSC, HPE, EDIT, YUMC, LW, HWM, NIO, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, BNL, VNT, CWI, DSI, EFA, GLD, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, IWF, IWO, IWR, IXJ, QUAL, SCHA, SUSA, VB, VDE, VEA, VGT, VO, VUG, VWO, VXUS, VYM, XLK, XLU, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, EXEL, NOV, PRGO, DTM, UNM, XBI, VIS, VBK, PJP, GLTR, EEM, TLMD, W, BABA, BRX, SMFG, SSD, SMG, SPXC, RIO, MOH, CLI, CAL, BCE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,156,082 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,751,703 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 329,536 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 241,380 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 242,089 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 216,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,241,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 169,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 129,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $507.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $124.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 82,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $562.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 221,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 331,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 49.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 294,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 376,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 140,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.58.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.Reduced: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 35.46%. The sale prices were between $108.11 and $118.71, with an estimated average price of $114.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 87,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 25.87%. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 115,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 25.64%. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. still held 77,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.
