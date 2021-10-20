North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Navient Corporation, Envista Holdings Corp, PTC Inc, Sells Navient Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Hanesbrands Inc
- New Purchases: JSM, AXP, COP, ICBK, EBAY, NEE, IJH, NPEZF, RMSL,
- Added Positions: NVST, PTC, GPN, SCHX, ABBV, FIS, AMZN, TXG, ADI, VMW, SYY, BLL, PFG, FDX, AES, VZ, SCHM, CHD, OLED, NVO, MA, NKE, ATVI, DIS, SCHW, AVTR, APH, COST, TSLA, SCHA, DDOG, MCD, SSNC, FISV, ABT, EPAM, VRTX, V, DHR, ACIW, CRWD, CTLT, GOOG, SCHE, EFA, PM, VEA, PB, ROP, VO, SNPS, ZS, UNP, UNH, VEEV, FB, ADYEY, AMCR, AME, AMGN, ASML, ASB, BMY, KO, LLY, EXEL, INCY, IQV, NVDA, MDT, MDLZ, JPM, SCHD, MO, NVS, VOO, VGT, VYM, PG, NSRGY, RTX, BMO, RHHBY, WMT, MRK, MKC, PANW, GNRC, MMC, KHC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ADBE, INTU, RGEN, MDRX, RMD, EPAY, DFS, EHTH, EFX, YUM, XOM, BMTC, TNL, ITW, AKAM, AFL, VWO, HBI, MMM, VRSN, QCOM, VEU, CTSH, CSCO, CAT, GOOGL, WAT, ZBH, NSC, QRVO, HOG, TDF, SCHC, IIF, RMT, RVT, ESGU, KRE, YUMC, THS, USB, WBA, WFC, XLE, ACN, PEO, BABA, T, BAC, BIIB, BA, BWA, CVX, CMCSA, ECHO, EMR, NRO, BEN, GIS, GE, GILD, HSIC, IBM, IDXX, INTC, JBL, LIN, SHWZ,
- Sold Out: NAVI, HUBB, SJM, PSTH, IJR, SCZ, SLV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 389,520 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 85,688 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,163 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 153,291 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 382,815 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Navient Corporation. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 907,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $179.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $277.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 103.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 140,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PTC Inc by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 117,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 44.66%. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $161.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.40%. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 100.36%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32. The stock is now traded at around $180.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.76 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $21.46.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $119.11 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $127.07.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $179.67 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.04.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.
