North Star Asset Management Inc Buys Navient Corporation, Envista Holdings Corp, PTC Inc, Sells Navient Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Hanesbrands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Menasha, WI, based Investment company North Star Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Navient Corporation, Envista Holdings Corp, PTC Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Navient Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Hubbell Inc, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, North Star Asset Management Inc owns 262 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+star+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 389,520 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 85,688 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,163 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 153,291 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 382,815 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
New Purchase: Navient Corporation (JSM)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Navient Corporation. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 907,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $179.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $277.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

North Star Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 103.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 140,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PTC Inc (PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PTC Inc by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 117,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 44.66%. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $161.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.40%. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 100.36%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

North Star Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32. The stock is now traded at around $180.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.76 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $21.46.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $119.11 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $127.07.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $72.22 and $79.08, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $179.67 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.04.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

North Star Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
