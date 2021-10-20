Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, NVIDIA Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: PYPL, ZYXI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, NVIDIA Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Zynex Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 257,297 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.70% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 249,543 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,278 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 82,508 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 49,957 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $258.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zynex Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $17.22, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 190.53%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 22,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $221.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $562.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $152.26 and $166.63, with an estimated average price of $159.95. The stock is now traded at around $167.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.43.