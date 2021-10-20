Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, NVIDIA Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
- New Purchases: PYPL, ZYXI,
- Added Positions: VTV, IVW, JPM, VUG, IVE, NVDA, VO, AMZN, IWD, QQQ, DVY, IWS, IWP, REGN, IWO, IWN, HTD, LLY, MPW, IDV, IJH, TMO, BLK, V, MDLZ, PLD, CCI, UNH, NKE, MS, UNP, CSCO, UPS, DIS, O, EA, ETN, AMT, PG, EXR, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: SPEM, VWO, EEM, MUB, MMM, VNQ, AAPL, PFF, FB, HON, FIS,
- Sold Out: BABA, FDX, OHI,
For the details of Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platte+river+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 257,297 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.70%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 249,543 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,278 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 82,508 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 49,957 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $258.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zynex Inc (ZYXI)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zynex Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $17.22, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 190.53%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 22,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $221.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $562.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 548 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $152.26 and $166.63, with an estimated average price of $159.95. The stock is now traded at around $167.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.43.
