Regents Of The University Of California Buys ironSource, Alibaba Group Holding, Sana Biotechnology Inc, Sells , Upstart Holdings Inc, RAPT Therapeutics Inc
- New Purchases: IS, SANA, ARVN, DASH, ONEM, VIEW,
- Added Positions: BABA, PDD, OPEN,
- Reduced Positions: ORCC, UPST, RAPT, AFRM, CTMX,
- Sold Out: CNST, SNOW, BLI,
For the details of REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regents+of+the+university+of+california/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 37,495,893 shares, 62.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
- ironSource Ltd (IS) - 8,000,000 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 462,431 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.11%
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 1,225,861 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
- Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 78,438 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.37%
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.24%. The holding were 8,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 387,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $107.87, with an estimated average price of $88.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 77,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $215.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: View Inc (VIEW)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Regents Of The University Of California added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $177.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 462,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Regents Of The University Of California added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 275.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $99.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (CNST)
Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.Sold Out: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $38.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA. Also check out:
1. REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA's Undervalued Stocks
2. REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment