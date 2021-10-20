Regents Of The University Of California Buys ironSource, Alibaba Group Holding, Sana Biotechnology Inc, Sells , Upstart Holdings Inc, RAPT Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: IS, SANA, ARVN, DASH, ONEM, VIEW,

IS, SANA, ARVN, DASH, ONEM, VIEW, Added Positions: BABA, PDD, OPEN,

BABA, PDD, OPEN, Reduced Positions: ORCC, UPST, RAPT, AFRM, CTMX,

ORCC, UPST, RAPT, AFRM, CTMX, Sold Out: CNST, SNOW, BLI,

Oakland, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ironSource, Alibaba Group Holding, Sana Biotechnology Inc, Arvinas Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, sells , Upstart Holdings Inc, RAPT Therapeutics Inc, Snowflake Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regents Of The University Of California. As of 2021Q3, Regents Of The University Of California owns 37 stocks with a total value of $849 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regents+of+the+university+of+california/current-portfolio/portfolio

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 37,495,893 shares, 62.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% ironSource Ltd (IS) - 8,000,000 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 462,431 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.11% Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 1,225,861 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 78,438 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.37%

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.24%. The holding were 8,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 387,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $107.87, with an estimated average price of $88.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 77,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $215.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regents Of The University Of California added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $177.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 462,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regents Of The University Of California added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 275.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $99.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $38.12.