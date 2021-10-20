Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

New Purchases: IAU, GDX,

IAU, GDX, Added Positions: BSV, GLD, APD, VXUS, TLT, VTI, XOM,

BSV, GLD, APD, VXUS, TLT, VTI, XOM, Reduced Positions: MSFT,

MSFT, Sold Out: XLE, PPLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 561,898 shares, 60.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 291,770 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.92% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 90,098 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 82,933 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.19% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 124,925 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 124,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 134,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.92%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 291,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 216.10%. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $293.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 9,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 82,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.55%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $85.27 and $106.4, with an estimated average price of $95.37.