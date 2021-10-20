Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Briaud Financial Planning, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/briaud+financial+planning%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 561,898 shares, 60.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 291,770 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.92%
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 90,098 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 82,933 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.19%
  5. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 124,925 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 124,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 134,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.92%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 291,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 216.10%. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $293.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 9,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 82,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.55%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $85.27 and $106.4, with an estimated average price of $95.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. Also check out:

1. Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Briaud Financial Planning, Inc keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider