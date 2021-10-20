Sippican Capital Advisors Buys Triumph Bancorp Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Biogen Inc, PACCAR Inc

New Purchases: TBK, NCNO, OGN, APLS,

TBK, NCNO, OGN, APLS, Added Positions: TAK, LMT, VTRS, MGM, KMI, BA, MRK, INTC, BKNG, DOC, EXPE, EOG, GE, BMY, BANC, CVX, RTX, PAA, NBR, VFC, WFC, NLY, WTI,

TAK, LMT, VTRS, MGM, KMI, BA, MRK, INTC, BKNG, DOC, EXPE, EOG, GE, BMY, BANC, CVX, RTX, PAA, NBR, VFC, WFC, NLY, WTI, Reduced Positions: WY, XEC, TBBK, GOOG, WAL, BX, NVR, DE, PXD, SBLK, PFE, SM, UCBI, CF, GOOGL, COP, CAT, ABT, FANG, CATC, XOM, LEN, LLY, GILD, IRM, OMF, CASH, EGLE, AXP, MS, JPM, GD, C, SNV, CB, HQH, ADBE, K, DHR, TRV, ADI, ZION,

WY, XEC, TBBK, GOOG, WAL, BX, NVR, DE, PXD, SBLK, PFE, SM, UCBI, CF, GOOGL, COP, CAT, ABT, FANG, CATC, XOM, LEN, LLY, GILD, IRM, OMF, CASH, EGLE, AXP, MS, JPM, GD, C, SNV, CB, HQH, ADBE, K, DHR, TRV, ADI, ZION, Sold Out: T, BIIB, PCAR, MMM, BOH, GNKOQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Triumph Bancorp Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Ncino Inc, Viatris Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Biogen Inc, PACCAR Inc, 3M Co, Bank of Hawaii Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sippican Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q3, Sippican Capital Advisors owns 111 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sippican Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sippican+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 179,910 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% NVR Inc (NVR) - 587 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 26,950 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 24,635 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 21,627 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.9 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $112.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $66.72. The stock is now traded at around $71.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.4 and $69.84, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 324.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 43,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 80.42%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 103,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $36.63 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 42.94%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $77.15 and $87.02, with an estimated average price of $82.86.

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.79 and $0.79, with an estimated average price of $0.79.