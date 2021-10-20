Sippican Capital Advisors Buys Triumph Bancorp Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Biogen Inc, PACCAR Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sippican Capital Advisors Buys Triumph Bancorp Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Biogen Inc, PACCAR Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sippican Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Triumph Bancorp Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Ncino Inc, Viatris Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Biogen Inc, PACCAR Inc, 3M Co, Bank of Hawaii Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sippican Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q3, Sippican Capital Advisors owns 111 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sippican Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sippican+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sippican Capital Advisors
  1. The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 179,910 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
  2. NVR Inc (NVR) - 587 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  3. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 26,950 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  4. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 24,635 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 21,627 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
New Purchase: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.9 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $112.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $66.72. The stock is now traded at around $71.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Sippican Capital Advisors initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.4 and $69.84, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 324.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 43,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 80.42%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 103,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $36.63 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Sippican Capital Advisors added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 42.94%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $77.15 and $87.02, with an estimated average price of $82.86.

Sold Out: Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNKOQ)

Sippican Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.79 and $0.79, with an estimated average price of $0.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sippican Capital Advisors. Also check out:

1. Sippican Capital Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sippican Capital Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sippican Capital Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sippican Capital Advisors keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider