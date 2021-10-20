R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells McCormick Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, A, NOC, CBRE,

TSLA, A, NOC, CBRE, Added Positions: VGIT, AAPL, VYM, VUG, IUSB, IJH, GOOGL, SPY, JNJ, FB, EAGG,

VGIT, AAPL, VYM, VUG, IUSB, IJH, GOOGL, SPY, JNJ, FB, EAGG, Reduced Positions: SCHX, VOOG, IVW, AGG, SCHG, VTI, IVOO, RSP, VB,

SCHX, VOOG, IVW, AGG, SCHG, VTI, IVOO, RSP, VB, Sold Out: MKC, PYPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, CBRE Group Inc, sells McCormick Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 78,084 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 473,955 shares, 18.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 58,134 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 131,545 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 267,725 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $865.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $400.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.54 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.9. The stock is now traded at around $102.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 143.88%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 18,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2835.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.03 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $85.93.