GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Splunk Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc

New Purchases: QQQM, FTGC, PAVE, DEEF, DFAC, ARKF, FCEF, PYZ, EQWL, RHS, RFG, HYDW, FLTR, DFAT, FDHY, AB, AFK, ARKQ, HERO, CNBS, COPX, GSEW, HIPS, ERTH, DRIV, EQAL, RZG, RDIV, EBLU, BLES, MOO, DFIV, MGV, MOON, COIN, CHWY, QQQE, RTH, BBH, TOLZ, TMFC, PFGC, SKLZ, SPYV, OGN, CXSE, BRX, WHR, VST, VRTX, STLD, RUN, TLRY, TLRY, TPH, ESPO, UBER, PFXF, AVAV, USO, BIZD, KNG, BAMR, CTRM, COMP, CRSP, DBRG, ASB, EDR, EDR, FIGS, TUSA, GRID, ROBT, FTXO, ASRT, MED, GME, SIL, HONE, INDB, DBS, YOLO, IDLV, CGW, PHO, IAU, JMIA, M,

IGV, ARKK, SHOP, CRWD, IHI, NVDA, SPY, USMV, AMD, RDVY, MSFT, PYPL, PANW, CRM, XLG, RSP, XLP, EXT, BRK.B, BIPC, DE, DOCU, DGRO, DFS, JNJ, PEP, VUG, MGK, ABBV, ADBE, BAC, BLK, BX, AVGO, COST, ETN, EW, ETSY, FPE, LRCX, LOW, MCD, XLF, NOW, SJM, TTD, UNH, VIG, VZ, WMT, AFL, ALL, AEP, AZN, ATO, AVY, BCC, BR, BEPC, CAT, CLX, FB, FMB, FIXD, GM, GS, HUBS, ITW, REZ, IYJ, MA, NFLX, NEE, NVR, OCSL, PRU, QCOM, REGN, SCHD, XLV, SYY, TXN, UPS, MOAT, VCR, VONG, VTI, XERS, ZM, ZS, QFIN, MMM, AXP, AMT, AN, BK, HYT, CCL, CQP, CSCO, KO, CL, CONN, ED, DPZ, DOW, DUK, LLY, EMR, WTRG, EVRG, EXR, FDX, FPF, FBT, FVD, FGD, FISV, F, HP, INTU, PSI, QQQJ, IJH, IJR, EFA, DSI, IWP, IJK, SLV, K, LH, LYB, MLM, CASH, NSC, NUE, BXMX, ORLY, OKE, PLTR, PNW, PAA, NOBL, PIM, QRVO, RSG, RIO, SRPT, XLK, SHW, SO, LUV, GLD, SQ, SWK, TSLA, TSCO, TT, TWLO, UGI, VFC, VWO, VB, VTV, SPCE, WDFC, WCLD, EPS, YETI, YORW, ZBRA, ZTS, Reduced Positions: QQQ, QCLN, SPLK, AMZN, AAPL, PPG, UL, KHC, GSY, KMB, T, BIP, BEP, LUMN, MU, NKE, NCLH, TGT, WFC, SKYY, GRMN, INTC, LMT, MS, NIO, PCN, QDEL, XPEV, BABA, GOOGL, AMGN, ASML, BGS, BNS, BA, CVX, CHD, CTAS, DELL, EVV, ECL, EBS, ENB, EPD, JETS, EVBG, FSK, GSK, HAL, PSJ, SPLV, IWF, MMP, MAR, MTCH, JRO, OXY, PBA, PINS, PDEX, RTX, ROKU, RCL, SCHB, SPYG, KRE, SPOT, TDOC, TMO, WM, WMB, DLN, DBEF, XEL, ABT, ALGN, MO, IBUY, ARVL, AJG, BHB, GOLD, BIIB, BNTX, DSU, BHF, BTI, BAM, CGC, CE, CCMP, COP, CMI, DTM, EBAY, ENPH, ESS, EVTC, XOM, FYX, GTX, GILD, GEM, GWW, INO, ISRG, PPA, AGG, HDV, IUSG, IJT, JD, LMND, LIN, MKC, MRK, MRNA, NEM, NICE, BIBL, OMC, PCAR, PAYC, PDI, PPL, TROW, PG, SMDV, REGL, XLU, SIRI, SU, TEVA, UNP, BJK, BNDX, VTR, VTRS, VNO, WBA, WIX, ZG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, ARK Innovation ETF, Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Splunk Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Appian Corp, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC owns 1050 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gps+wealth+strategies+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 135,996 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 64,281 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 63,847 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,106 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,529 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $154.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 22,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 95,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.23, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.095400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $118.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 161.59%. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1487.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 447.45%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 398.86%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $511.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $91.98 and $138.15, with an estimated average price of $111.18.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp. The sale prices were between $168.48 and $200.08, with an estimated average price of $184.9.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $116.96 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $120.53.