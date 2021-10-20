Logo
GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Splunk Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, ARK Innovation ETF, Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Splunk Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Appian Corp, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC owns 1050 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gps+wealth+strategies+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 135,996 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 64,281 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 63,847 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.32%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,106 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,529 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $154.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 22,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 95,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.23, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.095400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $118.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 161.59%. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1487.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 447.45%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 398.86%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $511.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.

Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $91.98 and $138.15, with an estimated average price of $111.18.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Sold Out: Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp. The sale prices were between $168.48 and $200.08, with an estimated average price of $184.9.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $116.96 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $120.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC keeps buying
