44 Wealth Management Llc Buys NiSource Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Progressive Corp
- New Purchases: NI, MA, BBY, COMT, GIS, LDOS, TRV, TROW, APD, ADI,
- Added Positions: PEP, HD, RCI, HUM, CI, GD, PFE, EMR, KO, CSCO, FIS, PSA, CAT, UL, AMGN, MRK, JNJ, K, TXN, ANTM, ALL, LMT, IBM, FNF, BP, UPS, UNH, DG, COF, ATO, MCD, KMB, PG, T, NFLX, CNP, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: MS, MDLZ, MSFT, EQNR, DD, MCK, PPG, AJG, PHG, ACI, LOW, LRCX, IDXX, TPX, CCK, CMCSA, AAPL, AMAT, AVGO, ABG, CDW, BMY, BCX, PNC, MMC, DOW, GM, ROK, V, UNP, URI, WHR, VZ, NOC, BLK, CSX, CVS, CVX, CME, C, ENB, GOOGL, HSY, HON, SBUX, GILD, RJF, LIN, DFS, PXD, ICE, LYB, CB, NUE, ADP, ABT, ASML,
- Sold Out: CMS, LLY, PGR, LPX, MMM, AXP, NXPI, MSI, HII,
These are the top 5 holdings of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 235,305 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,248 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 116,188 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 38,430 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Ameren Corp (AEE) - 72,106 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 234,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $356.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 112.55%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $161.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 21,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 268.33%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $358.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 158.95%. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 42.05%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $454.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $214.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $124.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.
