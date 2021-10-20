Logo
44 Wealth Management Llc Buys NiSource Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Progressive Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 44 Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NiSource Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Mastercard Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, sells CMS Energy Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Progressive Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 44 Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, 44 Wealth Management Llc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/44+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Nike Inc (NKE) - 235,305 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,248 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 116,188 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  4. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 38,430 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  5. Ameren Corp (AEE) - 72,106 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 234,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $356.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 112.55%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $161.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 21,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 268.33%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $358.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 158.95%. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 42.05%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $454.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $214.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $124.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.



