Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc

New Purchases: DFAC, QQQM, IFRA, DFAX, DFUS, DFAT, DFAS, STX, DFIV, GOOG, ARKF, FB, KBWY, XLNX,

DFAC, QQQM, IFRA, DFAX, DFUS, DFAT, DFAS, STX, DFIV, GOOG, ARKF, FB, KBWY, XLNX, Added Positions: IHI, QQQ, CMF, VHT, TIP, ARKK, ISTB, GLD, ILTB, VIG, SOXX, DIA, AMZN, REM, MSFT, BA, JEF, VTV, VOO, QCOM, V, GOOGL, TLT, CVX, BRK.B, WMT, GAB,

IHI, QQQ, CMF, VHT, TIP, ARKK, ISTB, GLD, ILTB, VIG, SOXX, DIA, AMZN, REM, MSFT, BA, JEF, VTV, VOO, QCOM, V, GOOGL, TLT, CVX, BRK.B, WMT, GAB, Reduced Positions: DIS, USMV, ARKG, BND, SWKS, EFAV, BSV, WELL, PNQI, SGOL, NFLX, T, BAC, ARKW, SPY, ACWV, WDC, XLE, PGF, VYM, TSLA, EDV, VFH, XOM, PG, VTI, HD, MU, HSBC, F, XLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/safeguard+investment+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,676 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 67,380 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99% iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB) - 120,827 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 105,310 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 538.98% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 51,534 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.38%

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 236,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $154.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 29,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 99,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 79,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 41,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 27,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 538.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 105,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 181.85%. The purchase prices were between $62 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 39,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 63.39%. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $252.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 125.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 31,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 77.33%. The purchase prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3415.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-09-30.