Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/safeguard+investment+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 71,676 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 67,380 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
  3. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB) - 120,827 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19%
  4. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 105,310 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 538.98%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 51,534 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.38%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 236,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $154.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 29,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 99,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 79,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 41,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 27,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 538.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 105,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 181.85%. The purchase prices were between $62 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 39,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 63.39%. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $252.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 125.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 31,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 77.33%. The purchase prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3415.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Safeguard Investment Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider