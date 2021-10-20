Logo
StoneX Group Inc. Buys Novartis AG, Orange SA, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, Sells Smith & Nephew PLC, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company StoneX Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Novartis AG, Orange SA, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells Smith & Nephew PLC, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, RELX PLC, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StoneX Group Inc.. As of 2021Q3, StoneX Group Inc. owns 464 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of StoneX Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonex+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of StoneX Group Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,272 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,944 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  3. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 147,750 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 153,681 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 66,119 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 105,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Orange SA (ORAN)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Orange SA. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 614,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 98,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 101,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.26 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $69.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 38,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 554.84%. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1320.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $22.17, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 148,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I by 80.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.83 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $53.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 80.08%. The purchase prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3. The stock is now traded at around $104.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 598.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 69.07%. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $34.34 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $39.46.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $46.58 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.65.

Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $27.1 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $29.45.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25.

Sold Out: Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Korea Electric Power Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of StoneX Group Inc.. Also check out:

1. StoneX Group Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. StoneX Group Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. StoneX Group Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that StoneX Group Inc. keeps buying
