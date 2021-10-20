StoneX Group Inc. Buys Novartis AG, Orange SA, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, Sells Smith & Nephew PLC, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- New Purchases: NVS, ORAN, GINN, RDS.A, EWJ, FXI, HMY, PHI, BHP, TM, CPAC, LFC, DISCA, LTHM, GXO, UPST, RNLX, PFI, VRP, ALB, HQH, AOR, RIO, GE, IJT, BUD, XLB, BCH, SCHF, TDTF, NOW, BOND, ON, FKU, NFTY, FXH, IIIN, UBER, TX, FANG, BYD, PAWZ, USO, ST, AMYT, TAK, SMFG, BTCY, NGD,
- Added Positions: NVO, BKLN, VOO, FVD, KNG, XLV, SCHA, SPY, HYLS, IJR, VB, IHI, TIP, VLUE, MMLG, RDVY, VTI, LDSF, XLY, ING, IJH, VYM, DEO, AGG, FTSL, IBDN, MGC, SE, ITOT, MUB, MDIV, XLK, RWJ, AAPL, VO, HACK, BIV, IDEV, IJJ, SLYV, HD, DIA, EQNR, COST, CRM, V, DIS, NBEV, IXUS, IJK, PAVE, XLI, PRN, IXN, EFG, PTBD, VCSH, SCHV, FHLC, VLO, XLE, CMI, MMM, ADBE, DHR, MSFT, PYPL, QS, SQ, MOAT, VXF, LIT, VOT, VXUS, ABNB, BX, FTGC, CIBR, ESGU, PTLC, SCHD, SPDW, VYMI, EWU, BIBL, PEZ, PTF, TOTL, MDYV, T, DUK, NIO, ABT, ACN, BMY, KO, D, FB, INTC, MA, MDT, MNR, NEE, TMO, IEMG, LRGF, BSV, IBB, EFA, BND, PHYS, COF, SJM, KMI, TTD, FDT, FXR, FTXO, FXL, FAUG, RDIV, IEFA, IUSB, LQD, IDV, EFV, PFF, IWB, IWO, FNDE, CWB, SPEM, MDY, XLU, VDC, VIG, MGK, VTWO, VTV, SCHG, TPHD, TPLC, IWD, PLTR, SDY, NTR, AMAT, BAC, NEM, NKE, ORCL, SYK, TXN, AEP, DAL, HON, PGX, FPEI, BOTZ, ESPO, THQ, CEF, AMD, AWK, ED, DE, ET, EPD, FITB, HUM, LRCX, MAG, MRVL, PLD, UNP, VRTS, WM, SWAN, BLOK, ARKQ, ARKG, BICK, FXD, FXN, FXO, FGM, NXTG, TDIV, FTXR, FSZ, ACWV, ESGE, FALN, IXG, COMT, IBDM, EEMV, QUAL, IWR, IVE, SUB, IGIB, GOVT, PALC, IPO, XAR, SMH, VCR, CID, CSB, FLOT, VV, GSEW, JKH, PSK, VPL,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, CAT, IVW, TPIF, AMZN, MINT, IVV, ETG, FIXD, USMV, NTLA, CRUZ, VEA, PAC, BRK.B, TSLA, ARKK, FEM, FTA, AMT, LMT, DNP, BLK, BA, LLY, XOM, IBM, JPM, PEP, PFE, PG, SBUX, USB, VZ, PSLV, NIFE, ICLN, IYK, OGIG, VEU, UPS, GOOG, XLF, IWF, IGSB, TFC, AMGN, AVGO, CSCO, CMCSA, CVS, EMR, IP, JNJ, MS, NFLX, NUE, NVDA, PM, QCOM, SO, UNH, WMT, ETSY, MRNA, ZM, FIVG, MOON, LMBS, SPYG, VWO, BNDX, MO, BP, LOW, LUV, VIR, ARKW, XLP, FAAR, FPXI, FMF, QQEW, UCON, FFEB, SPLV, DGRO, EFAV, IWM, IWN, SLV, XBI, VUG, VHT, VCIT, CDC, ONEQ, DD, MCD, GOOGL, GLW, WTRG, MRK, PPL, FDX, DOCU, F, BXMX, UTG, GIS, OKE, REGN, WFC, CHWY, INFY, AXDX, BOX, CROX, NTNX, ARKF, FV, FTC, QCLN, FNOV, MBB, MTUM, SOXX, GLD, VNQI, MGV, PTH, JKK, ITA,
- Sold Out: SNN, EWL, RELX, AZN, KEP, SAP, FTF, MFMS, SCR, ABB, IYT, NGG, CRF, ONLN, VGK, PSQ, IJS, BABA, STIP, PPA, FNI, STZ, BEAM, PTON, AMCR, ZS, URG, NOC, STWD, GRUB, ZTS, JSML, JPST, SPYV, ADM, UCBI, SPMO, GILD, SHY, EMB, AMC, MP, PRU, PGR, PSO, SAN, IRIX, AUPH, BRCN, BBVA, MTP, BITF, CANF, QLGN, NEPT, DNN,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,272 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,944 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 147,750 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 153,681 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 66,119 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 105,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Orange SA (ORAN)
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Orange SA. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 614,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN)
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 98,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 101,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.26 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $69.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 38,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 554.84%. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1320.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $22.17, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 148,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I by 80.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.83 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $53.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 80.08%. The purchase prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3. The stock is now traded at around $104.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 598.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)
StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 69.07%. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $34.34 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $39.46.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $46.58 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.65.Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $27.1 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $29.45.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25.Sold Out: Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Korea Electric Power Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.51.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19.
