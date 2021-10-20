StoneX Group Inc. Buys Novartis AG, Orange SA, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, Sells Smith & Nephew PLC, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

New Purchases: NVS, ORAN, GINN, RDS.A, EWJ, FXI, HMY, PHI, BHP, TM, CPAC, LFC, DISCA, LTHM, GXO, UPST, RNLX, PFI, VRP, ALB, HQH, AOR, RIO, GE, IJT, BUD, XLB, BCH, SCHF, TDTF, NOW, BOND, ON, FKU, NFTY, FXH, IIIN, UBER, TX, FANG, BYD, PAWZ, USO, ST, AMYT, TAK, SMFG, BTCY, NGD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Novartis AG, Orange SA, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells Smith & Nephew PLC, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, RELX PLC, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StoneX Group Inc.. As of 2021Q3, StoneX Group Inc. owns 464 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,272 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,944 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 147,750 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 153,681 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 66,119 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 105,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Orange SA. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 614,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 98,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 101,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.26 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $69.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 38,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 554.84%. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1320.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $22.17, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 148,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I by 80.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.83 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $53.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 80.08%. The purchase prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3. The stock is now traded at around $104.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 598.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 69.07%. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 40,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $34.34 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $39.46.

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $46.58 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.65.

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $27.1 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $29.45.

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25.

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in Korea Electric Power Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

StoneX Group Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19.