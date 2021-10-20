Logo
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc owns 295 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aj+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,385,805 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,581,643 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 392,654 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 3,104,237 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 297,571 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55%
New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $295.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 109,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $169.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Doma Holdings Inc (DOMA)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Doma Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $7.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 125,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,021 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.38 and $193.49, with an estimated average price of $181.66. The stock is now traded at around $179.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 165.67%. The purchase prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $123.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 125,981 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.87%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 91,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 117.91%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $162.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 85,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 199.64%. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 109,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 269,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 67.99%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.62. The stock is now traded at around $101.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 107,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $33.77 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $65.67 and $112.75, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.88 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $102.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC. Also check out:

1. AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC keeps buying
