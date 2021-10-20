Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: BILL, ABNB, BIZD, DOMA, AXON, HCI, XLE, KRP, CVX, SWN, XOM, NRZ, DNMR, CRTX, IJT, IWR, VEEV, SLRC, ZH, FRXB, ORCC, PSFE, AAIC, MARA, PG, GE, MDY, HD, MNDY, IGT, HIPO,

SCHX, VOO, AGG, SCHF, SDY, SCHM, VTI, VIG, USMV, VCIT, SCHA, REM, QQQ, ISTB, VNLA, LDUR, VRIG, PID, JPST, QUAL, PGF, SJNK, ZI, QYLD, RYLD, PFF, TBF, XLU, MUB, AMZN, TSLX, FXC, AGNC, XLK, NLY, FB, GOOG, MSFT, KBWP, AAPL, IWP, IWM, IVV, OLO, GBDC, ET, RIOT, CSCO, BXMT, SCHV, BRK.B, JPM, IWF, ZM, ARCC, SCHD, VGT, PFFR, INTC, FVRR, TJX, GOOGL, JNJ, PGNY, F, GS, QK, BA, CQQQ, VEA, BFZ, PYPL, NVDA, BX, WMT, NEE, SNOW, VO, MFA, V, DIS, BSV, CRWD, Reduced Positions: BIV, SPY, GLD, ITM, MBB, ACEL, BSJM, CRM, PTON, AFRM, BSJL, SCHZ, IVE, ZEN, XLF, VTV, VEU, MINT, TWO, MYPS, HUBS, BABA, SRLN, SCHG, TOTL, AGGY, IJR, MDB, IEMG, EFA, SQ, BND, REMX, SCHB, FINV, ACEV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc owns 295 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aj+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,385,805 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,581,643 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 392,654 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 3,104,237 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 297,571 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55%

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $295.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 109,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $169.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Doma Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $7.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 125,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,021 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.38 and $193.49, with an estimated average price of $181.66. The stock is now traded at around $179.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 165.67%. The purchase prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $123.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 125,981 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.87%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 91,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 117.91%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $162.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 85,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 199.64%. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 109,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 269,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 67.99%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.62. The stock is now traded at around $101.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 107,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $33.77 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $65.67 and $112.75, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.88 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $102.17.