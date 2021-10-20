RMB Capital Management, LLC Buys Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, PTC Inc, Chubb, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Proofpoint Inc, MainStreet Bancshares Inc

New Purchases: SYNA, GE, NEM, SLRC, IXUS, SCM, COP, CSGP, ENTG, ELS, IEMG, VB, GOEV,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, PTC Inc, Chubb, RPM International Inc, Synaptics Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Proofpoint Inc, MainStreet Bancshares Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, RMB Capital Management, LLC owns 441 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 230,989 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 240,941 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Visa Inc (V) - 293,430 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 365,755 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 524,507 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $175.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SLR Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stellus Capital Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.42 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $97.33. The stock is now traded at around $98.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 445,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PTC Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 435,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 85.66%. The purchase prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $185.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 74.26%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 154,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 142.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 72,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 267,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MainStreet Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $22.54 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $23.56.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $19.15.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92.