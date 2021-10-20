Logo
RMB Capital Management, LLC Buys Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, PTC Inc, Chubb, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Proofpoint Inc, MainStreet Bancshares Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company RMB Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, PTC Inc, Chubb, RPM International Inc, Synaptics Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Proofpoint Inc, MainStreet Bancshares Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, RMB Capital Management, LLC owns 441 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RMB Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmb+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RMB Capital Management, LLC
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 230,989 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 240,941 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 293,430 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 365,755 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  5. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 524,507 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $175.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SLR Investment Corp (SLRC)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SLR Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stellus Capital Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.42 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $97.33. The stock is now traded at around $98.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 445,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PTC Inc (PTC)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PTC Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 435,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 85.66%. The purchase prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $185.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 74.26%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 154,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 142.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 72,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 267,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Sold Out: MainStreet Bancshares Inc (MNSB)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MainStreet Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $22.54 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $23.56.

Sold Out: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $19.15.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.

Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of RMB Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. RMB Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RMB Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RMB Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RMB Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
