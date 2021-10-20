RMB Capital Management, LLC Buys Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, PTC Inc, Chubb, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Proofpoint Inc, MainStreet Bancshares Inc
- New Purchases: SYNA, GE, NEM, SLRC, IXUS, SCM, COP, CSGP, ENTG, ELS, IEMG, VB, GOEV,
- Added Positions: FBHS, PTC, CB, RPM, AAPL, COO, KDP, BDX, MKTX, UNP, VZ, DG, KRE, BP, PGR, TMX, CME, COLM, EPRT, TCBK, V, AMGN, AZPN, BKNG, ITW, EFA, JPM, LOW, MSFT, RBA, CRM, STE, AFCG, AMT, ADI, CDW, CERN, CMCO, DVN, DEO, EQIX, EXPO, FRC, JKHY, MS, ORCL, PYPL, PCH, SBCF, SPYD, SNPS, TJX, TWLO, TYL, UNH, MTN, ABT, AFG, ATR, ARGO, AVLR, AVY, BILL, BFAM, CPT, CRS, CRWD, CW, DOCU, DT, EXP, FICO, FIVN, GXO, HD, ISBC, IJR, IVV, IWF, IWD, IWV, KAI, MMC, MDB, NEOG, NEO, NVDA, OKTA, OMCL, PANW, POOL, PCOR, ROLL, RGLD, SWKS, VC, WSO, MMM, ABBV, ADBE, APD, ALGN, AB, AMH, APH, AZN, T, ADP, BAX, BA, CPK, CMG, GLV, DIS, ECL, EMR, EPD, BUG, ILMN, INTC, IBM, ISRG, IJH, DVY, JNJ, LH, LIN, MCD, MIDD, NEE, JPC, PEP, PFE, PSX, ROP, SCHW, SHW, SPTI, STT, TGT, TMO, UBER, ULTA, UPS, USB, VOO, VTV, VWO, VEEV, VRSK, WMT, WM, WFC, DES,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, DHR, ACN, IWM, SBUX, MPC, FBP, AXP, SFBS, BCO, ROKU, MRVL, TECH, SSB, MLM, LMT, WST, EW, IDXX, RGEN, IEX, ICE, IWB, FSK, FIS, TDY, DXJ, PNFP, DTN, WBS, BLFS, NTRS, BLUE, CAT, GTLS, CPRT, TRMB, CFR, CONE, DGRW, FANG, OGN, ODFL, TSLA, SKY, SF, NTLA, TXN, URI, VEA, VRRM, WBA, ZTS, XOM, ARE, ABCB, ANSS, ANTM, AMAT, BHC, BGY, BX, BMY, C, COST, DBEF, OCSL, FB, FORM, GGG, HOG, HELE, IIVI, IR, IWR, LLY, MKL, NKE,
- Sold Out: PFPT, EBC, MNSB, GOLD, VRM, FRST, LMST, BFST, CSTR, CIT, MYFW, BMO, SI, RBNC, HBMD, CADE, CALB, CBNK, EL, BABA, TPL, SLCT, ROST, RVSB, PB, DCOM, PM, OCFC, MPB, MKC, FHN, FSBC, FSBC, HDB, XPO,
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 230,989 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 240,941 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- Visa Inc (V) - 293,430 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 365,755 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 524,507 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $175.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SLR Investment Corp (SLRC)
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SLR Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM)
RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stellus Capital Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.42 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $97.33. The stock is now traded at around $98.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 445,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PTC Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 435,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 85.66%. The purchase prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $185.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 74.26%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 154,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 142.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 72,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BP PLC (BP)
RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 267,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.Sold Out: MainStreet Bancshares Inc (MNSB)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MainStreet Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $22.54 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $23.56.Sold Out: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $19.15.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $14.96.Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)
RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92.
