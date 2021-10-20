Detalus Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sells , Kimberly-Clark Corp, BlackRock Inc

New Purchases: PBSM, JEPI, NCBS, QUS, KMI, IIPR, DHR, NCV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Nicolet Bankshares Inc, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, sells , Kimberly-Clark Corp, BlackRock Inc, Altria Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Detalus Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Detalus Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 462,681 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 116,174 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 78,568 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 67,168 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 167,842 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.66 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $38.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.005200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 186,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 43,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.55 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,531 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.158300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.59 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $225.6. The stock is now traded at around $252.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 182.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 100,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 56.88%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 108.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 48.24%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $231.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.25 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $20.56.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Naked Brand Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.5 and $0.83, with an estimated average price of $0.59.