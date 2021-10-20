Logo
Detalus Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sells , Kimberly-Clark Corp, BlackRock Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Detalus Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Nicolet Bankshares Inc, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, sells , Kimberly-Clark Corp, BlackRock Inc, Altria Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Detalus Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Detalus Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Detalus Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/detalus+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Detalus Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 462,681 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 116,174 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
  3. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 78,568 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 67,168 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 167,842 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%
New Purchase: Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (PBSM)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.66 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $38.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.005200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 186,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 43,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.55 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,531 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.158300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.59 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $225.6. The stock is now traded at around $252.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 182.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 100,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 56.88%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 108.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 48.24%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $231.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MFNC)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.25 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $20.56.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1.

Sold Out: Naked Brand Group Ltd (NAKD)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Naked Brand Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.5 and $0.83, with an estimated average price of $0.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Detalus Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Detalus Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Detalus Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Detalus Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Detalus Advisors, LLC keeps buying
