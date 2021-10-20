Logo
Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. Buys Target Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Chevron Corp, Danaher Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Morgan Stanley, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argus+investors%27+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,352 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.57%
  2. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 8,914 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.07%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,825 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.9%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,467 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.85%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 4,268 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.85%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $251.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34. The stock is now traded at around $243.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $314.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 27.31%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $435.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $570.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $174.08 and $198.53, with an estimated average price of $188.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $50.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.. Also check out:

1. ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARGUS INVESTORS' COUNSEL, INC. keeps buying
