Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Sells La-Z-Boy Inc, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

FFIE, PENN, PXD, ROKU, BWA, XBI, DFAC, ISRG, GE, DGX, BNTX, TTE, SOFI, SOFI, AQUA, EBAY, DGRO, MPW, UBER, VLO, SWBI, SD, MOS, UHT, AMD, PANW, PCAR, INGR, DXCM, CFG, CRL, AIG, HUN, GNW, SNAP, SONY, CMS, BAX, BBWI, PPBT, Added Positions: VYM, DIS, AMZN, TSLA, MSFT, SPY, MA, V, QQQ, AAPL, BRK.B, CRM, XOP, GOOG, VOO, VO, SCHP, VV, NFLX, JPM, VCIT, FB, BLK, VTI, GOOGL, PYPL, DVN, SCHD, VUG, AXP, CVX, JNJ, PFE, FANG, RSP, IGSB, O, KO, VIG, VB, WMT, FISV, HD, USHY, MDLZ, RPM, MMM, BAC, CLF, INTC, IJR, IWF, IWM, LOW, TGT, ADBE, ABNB, GM, PG, QCOM, RTX, VIGI, VTV, VZ, ABBV, ADS, AEP, COP, COST, DE, XOM, FHN, CIBR, F, GILD, IHI, MRK, OTIS, PEP, PM, PNC, PGR, XLF, UNH, VCLT, VTIP, AMGN, BZH, CHWY, CSCO, XLC, DAL, FCX, HBAN, IVV, IVW, LIN, MCD, NEE, NKE, OVV, PSX, PFC, ROK, SO, XLK, TFC, WBA, WFC, MO, BX, BMY, AVGO, CARR, CAT, CR, CMI, DG, DOW, DKNG, DUK, GS, HON, IP, IEMG, EFA, EEM, MUB, IJK, IJT, KR, LMT, MPC, MTCH, MKC, MCHP, NOC, NMZ, ORCL, PLTR, PFG, REGN, XLV, XLP, SBUX, TXN, UPS, X, VALE, VEU, VXUS, VFC, VIAC, NFJ, YUM, APD, ALB, AA, ALL, AMP, ANTM, ADM, ADP, BKR, SAN, BDJ, BKNG, BP, SCHW, CI, RNP, CMA, CTVA, DLR, DD, ETN, ENB, EPD, EOG, EFX, ELS, FDX, FIS, FRME, GD, GIS, HIG, HPQ, ICE, AGG, IWR, IJJ, IJS, TIP, GOVT, KMB, KHC, LYB, MMP, MAR, MSI, NSC, BXMX, NXPI, OXY, OGN, PKG, PAGS, PML, PLD, PRU, SLB, SCHR, SE, STX, SYY, TROW, TMO, TJX, TW, TT, USB, UNP, WM, WTS, WDC, WY, ZBRA,

LZB, BABA, TEN, AMT, BA, XPEL, CVE, HSC, IAU, MSOS, SU, ACN, LNG, INMD, IEFA, IBDN, IWD, MDT, NOBL, GLD, TELL, ZTS, BUD, CL, STZ, CVS, ERJ, BAB, LQD, IWY, KMI, MMC, MRNA, NVDA, SCHX, VEA, ABT, CB, C, CCI, DEO, ET, TLT, USIG, IJH, IUSG, EMB, EWJ, KEY, MRO, CASH, NVS, SCHZ, SCHB, KRE, SYF, VONV, VT, AWK, APA, AZEK, FUN, CC, CTXS, CME, DRI, D, EPAM, EXC, FVD, FTV, IBM, KBWR, SPLV, IRM, SCZ, IVE, ORLY, PH, PCI, MINT, RSG, RIO, RDS.A, SCHE, SCHO, SCHA, NOW, STLD, SYK, TRV, USX, URI, VCR, EDV, VHT, VGT, VGIT, VNQ, VTWO, VGSH, NCV, VOD, WEC, WHR, Sold Out: FXI, LITE, FSLR, HAL, KOS, GRWG, PTEN, NIE, SRE, RYN, NIO, MU, LVS, IQV, PZA, NTLA, CAG, XEC, BYND, ATO, BTU, DTM, VFF, VNTR, LUMN, VET,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, sells La-Z-Boy Inc, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Tenneco Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venture Visionary Partners LLC. As of 2021Q3, Venture Visionary Partners LLC owns 505 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 376,032 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,341 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 115,415 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.39% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 157,638 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 211,429 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54%

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,619,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $192.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $338.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 44,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 348.10%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 124,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 144.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $170.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 98,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3415.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 794.86%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $865.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 95.89%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $356.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 34,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 68,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $3.61, with an estimated average price of $2.45.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.6 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $8.12.