Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Sells La-Z-Boy Inc, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Alibaba Group Holding
- New Purchases: FFIE, PENN, PXD, ROKU, BWA, XBI, DFAC, ISRG, GE, DGX, BNTX, TTE, SOFI, SOFI, AQUA, EBAY, DGRO, MPW, UBER, VLO, SWBI, SD, MOS, UHT, AMD, PANW, PCAR, INGR, DXCM, CFG, CRL, AIG, HUN, GNW, SNAP, SONY, CMS, BAX, BBWI, PPBT,
- Added Positions: VYM, DIS, AMZN, TSLA, MSFT, SPY, MA, V, QQQ, AAPL, BRK.B, CRM, XOP, GOOG, VOO, VO, SCHP, VV, NFLX, JPM, VCIT, FB, BLK, VTI, GOOGL, PYPL, DVN, SCHD, VUG, AXP, CVX, JNJ, PFE, FANG, RSP, IGSB, O, KO, VIG, VB, WMT, FISV, HD, USHY, MDLZ, RPM, MMM, BAC, CLF, INTC, IJR, IWF, IWM, LOW, TGT, ADBE, ABNB, GM, PG, QCOM, RTX, VIGI, VTV, VZ, ABBV, ADS, AEP, COP, COST, DE, XOM, FHN, CIBR, F, GILD, IHI, MRK, OTIS, PEP, PM, PNC, PGR, XLF, UNH, VCLT, VTIP, AMGN, BZH, CHWY, CSCO, XLC, DAL, FCX, HBAN, IVV, IVW, LIN, MCD, NEE, NKE, OVV, PSX, PFC, ROK, SO, XLK, TFC, WBA, WFC, MO, BX, BMY, AVGO, CARR, CAT, CR, CMI, DG, DOW, DKNG, DUK, GS, HON, IP, IEMG, EFA, EEM, MUB, IJK, IJT, KR, LMT, MPC, MTCH, MKC, MCHP, NOC, NMZ, ORCL, PLTR, PFG, REGN, XLV, XLP, SBUX, TXN, UPS, X, VALE, VEU, VXUS, VFC, VIAC, NFJ, YUM, APD, ALB, AA, ALL, AMP, ANTM, ADM, ADP, BKR, SAN, BDJ, BKNG, BP, SCHW, CI, RNP, CMA, CTVA, DLR, DD, ETN, ENB, EPD, EOG, EFX, ELS, FDX, FIS, FRME, GD, GIS, HIG, HPQ, ICE, AGG, IWR, IJJ, IJS, TIP, GOVT, KMB, KHC, LYB, MMP, MAR, MSI, NSC, BXMX, NXPI, OXY, OGN, PKG, PAGS, PML, PLD, PRU, SLB, SCHR, SE, STX, SYY, TROW, TMO, TJX, TW, TT, USB, UNP, WM, WTS, WDC, WY, ZBRA,
- Reduced Positions: LZB, BABA, TEN, AMT, BA, XPEL, CVE, HSC, IAU, MSOS, SU, ACN, LNG, INMD, IEFA, IBDN, IWD, MDT, NOBL, GLD, TELL, ZTS, BUD, CL, STZ, CVS, ERJ, BAB, LQD, IWY, KMI, MMC, MRNA, NVDA, SCHX, VEA, ABT, CB, C, CCI, DEO, ET, TLT, USIG, IJH, IUSG, EMB, EWJ, KEY, MRO, CASH, NVS, SCHZ, SCHB, KRE, SYF, VONV, VT, AWK, APA, AZEK, FUN, CC, CTXS, CME, DRI, D, EPAM, EXC, FVD, FTV, IBM, KBWR, SPLV, IRM, SCZ, IVE, ORLY, PH, PCI, MINT, RSG, RIO, RDS.A, SCHE, SCHO, SCHA, NOW, STLD, SYK, TRV, USX, URI, VCR, EDV, VHT, VGT, VGIT, VNQ, VTWO, VGSH, NCV, VOD, WEC, WHR,
- Sold Out: FXI, LITE, FSLR, HAL, KOS, GRWG, PTEN, NIE, SRE, RYN, NIO, MU, LVS, IQV, PZA, NTLA, CAG, XEC, BYND, ATO, BTU, DTM, VFF, VNTR, LUMN, VET,
For the details of Venture Visionary Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venture+visionary+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Venture Visionary Partners LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 376,032 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,341 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 115,415 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.39%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 157,638 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 211,429 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54%
Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,619,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $192.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $338.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 44,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 348.10%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 124,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 144.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $170.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 98,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3415.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 794.86%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $865.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 95.89%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $356.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 34,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 68,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.Sold Out: Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $3.61, with an estimated average price of $2.45.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84.Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.Sold Out: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)
Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.6 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $8.12.
