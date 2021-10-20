North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Sells B&G Foods Inc, JM Smucker Co, BGSF Inc
- New Purchases: GNMA, FLTR, DALN, ELY, SMED, JMBS, IZRL, EUDG, BUG, SVFD, BBH, INGR, TGTX, SPYD, OGN, PWC, SPXX, BTEC, SDOW, REE, BETZ, DOC, STX, JRS, JPS, DBRG, NEEPQ, NYT, MIME, MVST, MRSN, SPCX, ME, WEBR, NFJ, CFO, BUZZ, UNM, GOAU, TRQ, TLRY, TLRY, RYAN, REAL, SKIN, HNDL, ROKT, CNRG, YETI, STNG, BRW, BCOV, DEA, DCUE, SPXS, SPAK, CYBN, CMPS, CHPT, CHPT, CLDX, CCCS, BRSP, EBLU, DMB, ATAI, ASML, AVXL, BLOK, AMCR, AQN, AFRM, YOLO, RTM, KURE, KIM, IFRA, ITOT, IDRV, HYDB, IDNA, IHAK, VXX, RYT, KSTR, PIO, BIBL, IDEX, HIVE, GRVI, GP, DRIV, FORA, ELAT,
- Added Positions: VTIP, AAPL, OESX, MSGE, JOUT, VTEB, SMG, VCSH, SII, VTI, ABBV, ALOT, IVV, IVE, PGF, SCHD, SGC, BKI, BLBD, EML, XLF, EFV, IVW, ORI, SPY, ACCO, ACU, DVY, EEM, LYTS, QQQ, SCHB, GLD, VOO, ATVI, ALL, AMZN, AMAT, ARRY, BCRX, BXMT, CTT, C, CODI, DIS, IEFA, ESGD, EFA, NYF, PFF, K, KMB, KEX, LAKE, PHYS, SCS, VIG, VXF, VWO, VNQ, VBR, VZ, ADBE, ALCO, AB, AMLP, AEP, AMRX, ANDE, BMO, BYND, BNGO, BA, BRMK, BAM, AI, CCD, CHKP, CVX, RQI, CAG, CRWD, DHR, DMTK, DISCK, EXG, ET, EPD, EPZM, FDX, FHN, FFA, F, FCX, GD, GM, GOCO, XLV, HON, HZNP, INMD, CGW, TAN, IJH, HEFA, FXI, AOR, IDV, JKE, SUSA, IWM, IWO, IWN, ICLN, IJJ, JHG, KMI, LIN, MCD, MS, NATH, NWE, OTTR, OI, PYPL, PTON, PRDO, PETS, PB, PRU, UTG, RGP, SPNT, SDC, SSB, PSK, TRGP, XLK, TEVA, TRV, USM, VLO, VKQ, VNQI, VHT, VIGI, VXUS, VTR,
- Reduced Positions: SJM, BGSF, TIP, TACO, BOOT, VIAC, RCKY, CVA, BX, TRUP, KDP, EPR, CNSL, GWRS, ISRG, T, WBA, BMY, BND, TGT, STZ, SH, USB, AON, GE, DCI, GNRC, TJX, RDS.A, PBW, PNC, PDD, OCGN, NVDA, NOC, GCI, NSSC, TAP, SLB, SNAP, SYK, SLF, TXN, EFG, UBER, UA, XLU, VOOV, VB, BNDX, VTRS, VNO, WIW, WHG, CERN, EOG, XLE, DTM, DOCU, DNP, DE, CMCSA, CI, GPC, BIIB, BIDU, AN, ASAN, ARCO, AAL, BABA, SHY, MDT, MAXN, MAT, MAS, KNDI, J, ACN, IDU, MDP, ICE, IIPR, ICLK, HD, HAS, HBI, GPRE,
- Sold Out: BGS, GHM, ALGN, CVGW, CWBC, 1KB, DISCA, PANW, THCB, TPH, WRI, SLM, WORK, PPD, VCVC, ONVO, KDMN, GRT1, GILT, DGNR, 6CL0, CCIV, BPY, EAT, ARKW,
For the details of North Star Investment Management Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+star+investment+management+corp./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of North Star Investment Management Corp.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 273,459 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 270,763 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 469,154 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 145,324 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 605,654 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.11%
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,981 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 128,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DallasNews Corp (DALN)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in DallasNews Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.9. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 202,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Sharps Compliance Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $31.92, with an estimated average price of $30.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 605,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $70.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7425.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 78.51%. The purchase prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstroNova Inc (ALOT)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in AstroNova Inc by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 88,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 181.28%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,641 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $27.99 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.02.Sold Out: Graham Corp (GHM)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Graham Corp. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $14.16, with an estimated average price of $12.93.Sold Out: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $34.86 and $63.6, with an estimated average price of $50.11.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9.Sold Out: Community West Bancshares (CWBC)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Community West Bancshares. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $13.32.Sold Out: DallasNews Corp (1KB)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in DallasNews Corp. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of North Star Investment Management Corp.. Also check out:
1. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that North Star Investment Management Corp. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment