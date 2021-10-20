North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Sells B&G Foods Inc, JM Smucker Co, BGSF Inc

New Purchases: GNMA, FLTR, DALN, ELY, SMED, JMBS, IZRL, EUDG, BUG, SVFD, BBH, INGR, TGTX, SPYD, OGN, PWC, SPXX, BTEC, SDOW, REE, BETZ, DOC, STX, JRS, JPS, DBRG, NEEPQ, NYT, MIME, MVST, MRSN, SPCX, ME, WEBR, NFJ, CFO, BUZZ, UNM, GOAU, TRQ, TLRY, TLRY, RYAN, REAL, SKIN, HNDL, ROKT, CNRG, YETI, STNG, BRW, BCOV, DEA, DCUE, SPXS, SPAK, CYBN, CMPS, CHPT, CHPT, CLDX, CCCS, BRSP, EBLU, DMB, ATAI, ASML, AVXL, BLOK, AMCR, AQN, AFRM, YOLO, RTM, KURE, KIM, IFRA, ITOT, IDRV, HYDB, IDNA, IHAK, VXX, RYT, KSTR, PIO, BIBL, IDEX, HIVE, GRVI, GP, DRIV, FORA, ELAT,

VTIP, AAPL, OESX, MSGE, JOUT, VTEB, SMG, VCSH, SII, VTI, ABBV, ALOT, IVV, IVE, PGF, SCHD, SGC, BKI, BLBD, EML, XLF, EFV, IVW, ORI, SPY, ACCO, ACU, DVY, EEM, LYTS, QQQ, SCHB, GLD, VOO, ATVI, ALL, AMZN, AMAT, ARRY, BCRX, BXMT, CTT, C, CODI, DIS, IEFA, ESGD, EFA, NYF, PFF, K, KMB, KEX, LAKE, PHYS, SCS, VIG, VXF, VWO, VNQ, VBR, VZ, ADBE, ALCO, AB, AMLP, AEP, AMRX, ANDE, BMO, BYND, BNGO, BA, BRMK, BAM, AI, CCD, CHKP, CVX, RQI, CAG, CRWD, DHR, DMTK, DISCK, EXG, ET, EPD, EPZM, FDX, FHN, FFA, F, FCX, GD, GM, GOCO, XLV, HON, HZNP, INMD, CGW, TAN, IJH, HEFA, FXI, AOR, IDV, JKE, SUSA, IWM, IWO, IWN, ICLN, IJJ, JHG, KMI, LIN, MCD, MS, NATH, NWE, OTTR, OI, PYPL, PTON, PRDO, PETS, PB, PRU, UTG, RGP, SPNT, SDC, SSB, PSK, TRGP, XLK, TEVA, TRV, USM, VLO, VKQ, VNQI, VHT, VIGI, VXUS, VTR, Reduced Positions: SJM, BGSF, TIP, TACO, BOOT, VIAC, RCKY, CVA, BX, TRUP, KDP, EPR, CNSL, GWRS, ISRG, T, WBA, BMY, BND, TGT, STZ, SH, USB, AON, GE, DCI, GNRC, TJX, RDS.A, PBW, PNC, PDD, OCGN, NVDA, NOC, GCI, NSSC, TAP, SLB, SNAP, SYK, SLF, TXN, EFG, UBER, UA, XLU, VOOV, VB, BNDX, VTRS, VNO, WIW, WHG, CERN, EOG, XLE, DTM, DOCU, DNP, DE, CMCSA, CI, GPC, BIIB, BIDU, AN, ASAN, ARCO, AAL, BABA, SHY, MDT, MAXN, MAT, MAS, KNDI, J, ACN, IDU, MDP, ICE, IIPR, ICLK, HD, HAS, HBI, GPRE,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, DallasNews Corp, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, sells B&G Foods Inc, JM Smucker Co, BGSF Inc, Del Taco Restaurants Inc, Covanta Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Investment Management Corp.. As of 2021Q3, North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1138 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 273,459 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 270,763 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 469,154 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 145,324 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 605,654 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.11%

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,981 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 128,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in DallasNews Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.9. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 202,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Sharps Compliance Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $31.92, with an estimated average price of $30.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 605,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $75.17. The stock is now traded at around $70.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7425.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 78.51%. The purchase prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in AstroNova Inc by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 88,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 181.28%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $27.99 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Graham Corp. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $14.16, with an estimated average price of $12.93.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $34.86 and $63.6, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Community West Bancshares. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $13.32.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in DallasNews Corp. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.76.