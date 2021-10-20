Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

New Purchases: ADI, ARKG, ENB, TSCO, VTIP, UP, AUY,

ADI, ARKG, ENB, TSCO, VTIP, UP, AUY, Added Positions: VTI, VEU, BND, VCSH, VCIT, VDC, VPU, VNQ, VIOO, IXN, VHT, VGSH, BNDX, IEFA, VWOB, SHY, IBB, TIP, SCHE, VGT, T, GOOGL, AMGN, AAPL, BMY, XOM, FB, GPN, INTC, QQQ, USIG, IEUR, IHAK, EMB, MUB, PFF, LOB, MRK, TAP, PFE, SCHD, SWBI, SPY, SPSB, TXN, BSV, VTV, VZ, ABBV, GOOG, MO, AMZN, CAT, SCHW, CSCO, CMCSA, STZ, CVS, DUK, EPD, GGN, GD, MLPX, HD, IBM, DGRO, HDV, IXUS, IEIH, IETC, XT, EXI, SHYG, HYG, LQD, EFAV, SMMV, USMV, VLUE, SHV, ITA, LLY, LOW, MCD, NFLX, NVS, NXPI, PEP, PM, PG, CLIX, RTX, RY, SWKS, XBI, KO, TFC, UPS, VYMI, VXUS, V, WRK,

VTI, VEU, BND, VCSH, VCIT, VDC, VPU, VNQ, VIOO, IXN, VHT, VGSH, BNDX, IEFA, VWOB, SHY, IBB, TIP, SCHE, VGT, T, GOOGL, AMGN, AAPL, BMY, XOM, FB, GPN, INTC, QQQ, USIG, IEUR, IHAK, EMB, MUB, PFF, LOB, MRK, TAP, PFE, SCHD, SWBI, SPY, SPSB, TXN, BSV, VTV, VZ, ABBV, GOOG, MO, AMZN, CAT, SCHW, CSCO, CMCSA, STZ, CVS, DUK, EPD, GGN, GD, MLPX, HD, IBM, DGRO, HDV, IXUS, IEIH, IETC, XT, EXI, SHYG, HYG, LQD, EFAV, SMMV, USMV, VLUE, SHV, ITA, LLY, LOW, MCD, NFLX, NVS, NXPI, PEP, PM, PG, CLIX, RTX, RY, SWKS, XBI, KO, TFC, UPS, VYMI, VXUS, V, WRK, Reduced Positions: VOO, VEA, VO, VB, VWO, SCHB, NEAR, VYM, IUSB, SCHR, SCHV, IEMG, ITOT, TSLA, SCHP, SCHA, TAN, IWR, PGX, NVDA, JPST, JPM, SCHH, SCHM, IGIB, DOW, WMT, UNH, DIS, RGR, SDY, GLD, IAGG, SCHG, SCHO, AFIN, ESGU, IYW, IYM, IGSB,

VOO, VEA, VO, VB, VWO, SCHB, NEAR, VYM, IUSB, SCHR, SCHV, IEMG, ITOT, TSLA, SCHP, SCHA, TAN, IWR, PGX, NVDA, JPST, JPM, SCHH, SCHM, IGIB, DOW, WMT, UNH, DIS, RGR, SDY, GLD, IAGG, SCHG, SCHO, AFIN, ESGU, IYW, IYM, IGSB, Sold Out: MXIM, DIA, SAM, AIA, MXI, PLTR, CRM, XLK, AHT, OCGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Analog Devices Inc, iShares Global Tech ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, , BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Patriot Investment Management Inc. owns 243 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patriot+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,074,338 shares, 21.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.72% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,023,194 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 596,605 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 839,910 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 674,506 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.60%

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $180.81 and $211.87, with an estimated average price of $193.83. The stock is now traded at around $202.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $4.24. The stock is now traded at around $4.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 1,074,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 674,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 331.35%. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $252.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $340.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.18 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $90.92.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07.