Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Patriot Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Analog Devices Inc, iShares Global Tech ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, , BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Patriot Investment Management Inc. owns 243 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patriot+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patriot Investment Management Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,074,338 shares, 21.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.72%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,023,194 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 596,605 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 839,910 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3%
  5. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 674,506 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.60%
New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $180.81 and $211.87, with an estimated average price of $193.83. The stock is now traded at around $202.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $4.24. The stock is now traded at around $4.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 1,074,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 674,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 331.35%. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $252.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $340.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.

Sold Out: iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.18 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $90.92.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Patriot Investment Management Inc..

Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies
Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
Stocks that Patriot Investment Management Inc. keeps buying
