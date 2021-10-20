Logo
Copeland Capital Management, LLC Buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inter Parfums Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Sells , Calavo Growers Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Copeland Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inter Parfums Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, sells , Calavo Growers Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Brady Corp, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copeland Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Copeland Capital Management, LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Copeland Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copeland+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Copeland Capital Management, LLC
  1. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 411,687 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
  2. Bank OZK (OZK) - 1,353,414 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  3. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 770,457 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  4. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 542,710 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%
  5. LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) - 964,563 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $38.18. The stock is now traded at around $35.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 835,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.55 and $79.42, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 251,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $49.57, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $55.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 344,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $49.57, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $55.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 344,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 417,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $211.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 73.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 571,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp by 89.56%. The purchase prices were between $105.07 and $130.15, with an estimated average price of $119.23. The stock is now traded at around $113.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 263,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,769,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $78.23 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $96.86. The stock is now traded at around $99.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 413,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $89.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 474,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $67.92 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $72.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 584,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (CORE)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Sold Out: Brady Corp (BRC)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brady Corp. The sale prices were between $49.29 and $55.9, with an estimated average price of $52.71.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $86.82 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $90.51.



