Copeland Capital Management, LLC Buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inter Parfums Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Sells , Calavo Growers Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc

Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inter Parfums Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, sells , Calavo Growers Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Brady Corp, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copeland Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Copeland Capital Management, LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 411,687 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Bank OZK (OZK) - 1,353,414 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 770,457 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 542,710 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97% LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) - 964,563 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $38.18. The stock is now traded at around $35.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 835,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.55 and $79.42, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 251,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $49.57, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $55.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 344,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 417,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $211.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 73.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 571,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp by 89.56%. The purchase prices were between $105.07 and $130.15, with an estimated average price of $119.23. The stock is now traded at around $113.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 263,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,769,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $78.23 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $96.86. The stock is now traded at around $99.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 413,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $89.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 474,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $67.92 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $72.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 584,853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brady Corp. The sale prices were between $49.29 and $55.9, with an estimated average price of $52.71.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $86.82 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $90.51.