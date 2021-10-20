Integrated Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total S

New Purchases: GOVT, BSL, MHD, NUW, EMF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Integrated Capital Management, Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 77,997 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 325,829 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 529,538 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 297,876 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 66,670 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.86 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $17.55, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 84,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 135.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $52.29, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 22,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Highland Income Fund by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $4.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 47,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $4.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.06 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $31.24.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $36.67 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $3.62, with an estimated average price of $3.38.