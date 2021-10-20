Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Nutanix Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: NTNX, VOO, AGG, VUG, SDY, VEA, VEEV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Nutanix Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 77,193 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,350 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,368 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,907 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 64,886 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $37.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $415.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $123.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $320.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2848.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.