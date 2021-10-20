Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Nutanix Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Qualcomm Inc
- New Purchases: NTNX, VOO, AGG, VUG, SDY, VEA, VEEV,
- Added Positions: GOOG, SPY, VIG, VXUS, VB, GOOGL, EEM, VTI, IJH, JPM, C, IXJ, VCR, IVV, QQQ, MMM, JNJ, FB, V, ABBV, DIA, IBB, BRK.B, XLF, NVDA, MSFT, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BND, AMZN, DIS, ILMN, IGM, PG, SNPS, WDAY, INTC, MA, SCHX, AMGN,
- Sold Out: QCOM,
For the details of Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarity+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 77,193 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,350 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,368 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,907 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 64,886 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $37.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $415.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $123.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $320.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2848.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment