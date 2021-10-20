Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, DraftKings Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, BorgWarner Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF

New Purchases: LUV, BUG, DKNG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, DraftKings Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Cerner Corp, BorgWarner Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q3, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,724 shares, 19.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 250,230 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 145,487 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,642 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 107,884 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44.