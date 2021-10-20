Logo
Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, DraftKings Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, BorgWarner Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, DraftKings Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Cerner Corp, BorgWarner Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q3, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaumont+asset+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,724 shares, 19.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
  2. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 250,230 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 145,487 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,642 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 107,884 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.. Also check out:

