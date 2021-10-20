Astor Investment Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: SPYG, HDV, RPG, OGIG, IGLB, HYLV, JPHY,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astor Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Astor Investment Management LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 189,294 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 881,352 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 806,240 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,288,913 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 545,956 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. New Position

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 545,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 193,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.77 and $205.84, with an estimated average price of $195.45. The stock is now traded at around $202.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,696 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $58.01, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 31,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3813.24%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 152,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 538.18%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 45,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 610.36%. The purchase prices were between $31.16 and $36.22, with an estimated average price of $33.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $24.51 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.3.