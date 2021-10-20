Logo
Astor Investment Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Astor Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astor Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Astor Investment Management LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Astor Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/astor+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Astor Investment Management LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 189,294 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 881,352 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 806,240 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
  4. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,288,913 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 545,956 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 545,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 193,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.77 and $205.84, with an estimated average price of $195.45. The stock is now traded at around $202.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,696 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $58.01, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 31,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (HYLV)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3813.24%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 152,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 538.18%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 45,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 610.36%. The purchase prices were between $31.16 and $36.22, with an estimated average price of $33.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $24.51 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Astor Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Astor Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Astor Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Astor Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Astor Investment Management LLC keeps buying

