Mount Vernon Associates Inc Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Humana Inc

New Purchases: LULU,

LULU, Added Positions: FB, JPM, AXP, BAC, LUV, UBER, PFE,

FB, JPM, AXP, BAC, LUV, UBER, PFE, Reduced Positions: WGO, AIG, COF, LLY, HON, WSM, WH, CAT,

WGO, AIG, COF, LLY, HON, WSM, WH, CAT, Sold Out: GE, HUM,

Investment company Mount Vernon Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, sells General Electric Co, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mount Vernon Associates Inc . As of 2021Q3, Mount Vernon Associates Inc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,677 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,388 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 27,549 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,732 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,308 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%

Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $414.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.