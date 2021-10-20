Mount Vernon Associates Inc Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Humana Inc
- New Purchases: LULU,
- Added Positions: FB, JPM, AXP, BAC, LUV, UBER, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: WGO, AIG, COF, LLY, HON, WSM, WH, CAT,
- Sold Out: GE, HUM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,677 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,388 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 27,549 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,732 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,308 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $414.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.
