Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Blackstone Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Pinterest Inc, Sells PetIQ Inc, Utz Brands Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
- New Purchases: BX, SMAR, JPST, XITK, XNTK, SQ, AEG, BAC, BSY, CMCSA, PSA, SOFI, SOFI, XHE, VOX,
- Added Positions: IHI, PINS, VV, QQQ, VBR, VIG, NFLX, PFF, CG, RSP, RYT, COST, IVV, FINX, VTV, HD, SPYG, VYM, LGLV, CRM, CMG, INMD, BLK, JPM, AMZN, ICE, XLV, UNH, FB, EFIV, LH, NKE, GOOG, SYK, SBUX, TXN, TSM, SPOT, SCHW, MAR, HASI, CPRT, BKNG, V, VO, DIS, YETI, NVDA, MMTM, CHWY, BFLY, AMN, ADBE, SSNC, SDY, SLYG, RCL, RKT, USHY, VOO, VZ, ANET, MMM, VTEB,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, VCSH, SPAB, GOOGL, SPDW, CSX, D, EXC, IEFA, PEP, PG, BA, SPEM, BRK.B, MDYG, MDYV, TSLA, VNQ, T,
- Sold Out: PETQ, UTZ, VTI, PNC, ARCC, AGG, MA, TTD, VEA, BNDX,
For the details of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baltimore-washington+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 139,751 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 232,685 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,875 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,372 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 245,623 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $128.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 245,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $73.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 45,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.2 and $233.01, with an estimated average price of $221.82. The stock is now traded at around $232.129100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.86 and $166.47, with an estimated average price of $159.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $255.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 531.15%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 311,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 513820.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 725,142,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 44,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $625.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc by 107.46%. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $47.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $42.38, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $38.59, with an estimated average price of $30.19.Sold Out: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.34.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment