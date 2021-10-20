Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Blackstone Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Pinterest Inc, Sells PetIQ Inc, Utz Brands Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: BX, SMAR, JPST, XITK, XNTK, SQ, AEG, BAC, BSY, CMCSA, PSA, SOFI, SOFI, XHE, VOX,

BX, SMAR, JPST, XITK, XNTK, SQ, AEG, BAC, BSY, CMCSA, PSA, SOFI, SOFI, XHE, VOX, Added Positions: IHI, PINS, VV, QQQ, VBR, VIG, NFLX, PFF, CG, RSP, RYT, COST, IVV, FINX, VTV, HD, SPYG, VYM, LGLV, CRM, CMG, INMD, BLK, JPM, AMZN, ICE, XLV, UNH, FB, EFIV, LH, NKE, GOOG, SYK, SBUX, TXN, TSM, SPOT, SCHW, MAR, HASI, CPRT, BKNG, V, VO, DIS, YETI, NVDA, MMTM, CHWY, BFLY, AMN, ADBE, SSNC, SDY, SLYG, RCL, RKT, USHY, VOO, VZ, ANET, MMM, VTEB,

IHI, PINS, VV, QQQ, VBR, VIG, NFLX, PFF, CG, RSP, RYT, COST, IVV, FINX, VTV, HD, SPYG, VYM, LGLV, CRM, CMG, INMD, BLK, JPM, AMZN, ICE, XLV, UNH, FB, EFIV, LH, NKE, GOOG, SYK, SBUX, TXN, TSM, SPOT, SCHW, MAR, HASI, CPRT, BKNG, V, VO, DIS, YETI, NVDA, MMTM, CHWY, BFLY, AMN, ADBE, SSNC, SDY, SLYG, RCL, RKT, USHY, VOO, VZ, ANET, MMM, VTEB, Reduced Positions: BABA, VCSH, SPAB, GOOGL, SPDW, CSX, D, EXC, IEFA, PEP, PG, BA, SPEM, BRK.B, MDYG, MDYV, TSLA, VNQ, T,

BABA, VCSH, SPAB, GOOGL, SPDW, CSX, D, EXC, IEFA, PEP, PG, BA, SPEM, BRK.B, MDYG, MDYV, TSLA, VNQ, T, Sold Out: PETQ, UTZ, VTI, PNC, ARCC, AGG, MA, TTD, VEA, BNDX,

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Pinterest Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells PetIQ Inc, Utz Brands Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Ares Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baltimore-washington+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 139,751 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 232,685 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,875 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,372 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 245,623 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $128.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 245,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $73.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 45,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.2 and $233.01, with an estimated average price of $221.82. The stock is now traded at around $232.129100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.86 and $166.47, with an estimated average price of $159.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $255.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 531.15%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 311,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 513820.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 725,142,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 44,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $625.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc by 107.46%. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $47.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $42.38, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $38.59, with an estimated average price of $30.19.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55.