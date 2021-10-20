Logo
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC Buys Linde PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells PepsiCo Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, sells PepsiCo Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+miller+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,200 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,079 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 44,065 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 41,066 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 102,517 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $311.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.48, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.43 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.6. The stock is now traded at around $113.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $314.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 100.72%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $158.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $187.89 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $195.51. The stock is now traded at around $199.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $77.6 and $83.48, with an estimated average price of $81.07.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.

Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $43.94.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
