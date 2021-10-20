Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC Buys Linde PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells PepsiCo Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

New Purchases: LIN, DBC, IVW, RWR, ICF, COIN, IAU, BAC, WFC, PFE, PHT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Linde PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, sells PepsiCo Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,200 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,079 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 44,065 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 41,066 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 102,517 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $311.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.48, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.43 and $114.38, with an estimated average price of $109.6. The stock is now traded at around $113.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $314.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 100.72%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $158.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $187.89 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $195.51. The stock is now traded at around $199.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $77.6 and $83.48, with an estimated average price of $81.07.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $43.94.

Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.