White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, ISHARES INC

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Rio Tinto PLC, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, ISHARES INC, Rio Tinto PLC, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+lighthouse+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 192,703 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 316,590 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 343,622 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 204,527 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.31%
  5. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 36,269 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $67.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2848.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 81 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.52 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 204,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.56 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (RING)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $24 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $26.88.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RTPPF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $64.02 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $77.55.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $91.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. keeps buying
