White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, ISHARES INC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Rio Tinto PLC, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, ISHARES INC, Rio Tinto PLC, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 192,703 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 316,590 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 343,622 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 204,527 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.31% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 36,269 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $67.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2848.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 81 shares as of 2021-09-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.52 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 204,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.56 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $24 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $26.88.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $64.02 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $77.55.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $91.73.