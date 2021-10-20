Flagship Private Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Global Tech ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Em

New Purchases: MFL, PCI, XLRE, PFL, QSI, PHK,

MFL, PCI, XLRE, PFL, QSI, PHK, Added Positions: IXN, SPY, SPHQ, IOO, XLK, QQQ, XLE, MUB, XLV, BND, QUAL, ACIM, SPAB, SPLV, SPMD, VXF, QQQJ, BFLY, VUG,

IXN, SPY, SPHQ, IOO, XLK, QQQ, XLE, MUB, XLV, BND, QUAL, ACIM, SPAB, SPLV, SPMD, VXF, QQQJ, BFLY, VUG, Reduced Positions: USMV, XLF, IVV, IJH, SHY, SPSM, SPEM, IJR, FSK, SUB, LQD, DGRO, SPYV, VLUE, VOO,

USMV, XLF, IVV, IJH, SHY, SPSM, SPEM, IJR, FSK, SUB, LQD, DGRO, SPYV, VLUE, VOO, Sold Out: EEMV, EEM, MSOS, SPTM, GS, EFAV, ABT, SMLF, XLB, NEAR, SPLG, VLU, SKYY, MSFT, IUSV, FLOT, SUSA, IWD, VOT, VB, EFA, DSI, IWV, VTV, HDV, MCHI, JNJ, PLBY, SCHA, CWI, MDYG, ARKK, XLI, GOOG, 3KJB, CMCSA, IEI, IEMG, XT, JKJ, IJT, JPM, BIL, SPYG, VXUS, ABBV, JETS, IYJ, MCD, XLC, SHM, SPDW, V, SOXX, IYW, MRNA, PH, PEP, SPIB, SLYG, OIH, VEA, BABA, XOM, HD, IEF, IEFA, EAGG, IGV, IDV, IYF, ITB, IYC, PFE, PG, CRM, GLD, X, VWO, VTEB, XSOE, ADBE, GOOGL, AMLP, AMT, T, BAC, BDX, CPRI, FB, QYLD, PKW, PRF, RYT, CGW, PHO, TLT, ESGD, ICLN, HYG, SDG, ACWV, IYK, IYG, IYH, KWEB, MA, MRK, MTD, PPL, XLU, SO, ITE, VTWO, VTR, VZ, DIS, AGGY, DDD, ATVI, ELY, CGC, PLCE, C, COP, COST, CMI, DAL, DUFRY, IPAY, ES, FFIV, GD, CLOU, BOTZ, GSLC, HON, INTC, IBM, IXUS, ESGU, KXI, WOOD, MBB, ACWI, CRBN, IWS, IJK, SLV, SUSC, IHI, JBHT, LTHM, MU, MIDD, NKE, JWN, PTON, PSX, PLNHF, PFG, RTX, SCHW, TOTL, RWO, MBG, LOWC, SPTS, KIE, SLY, XSD, SQ, TSLA, TJX, TWLO, VLKAF, WFC, AGIO, APH, BLOK, ARKG, ACB, BIDU, BRK.B, BNTX, MEAR, BA, BKNG, BMY, CBT, CNI, CARR, CTRN, CLVR, CCMP, KO, STZ, CVS, FNMA, FDX, GUNR, F, GILD, LIT, GRWG, PTH, TAN, IUSB, EWT, JBLU, KR, LNC, MCK, NFLX, NOK, DNNGY, OTIS, PCRFY, XM, ROK, RCL, SRLN, QEFA, SLYV, XBI, XRT, STON, STKL, TDOC, UPS, BNO, UNH, VFC, ESPO, VFH, VYM, VIAC, VTRS, WMT, WPM, ZTS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Tech ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Flagship Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flagship+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,807 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.33% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,588 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 113,341 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 15,555 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 56,594 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 107,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.84 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 73,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $48.46, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $12.47. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Quantum-Si Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 45,713 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $158.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $62.91.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $29.29 and $40.9, with an estimated average price of $34.65.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.14 and $55.74, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6.

Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65.